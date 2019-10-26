Barn Theatre Hosts International Hit For The Holidays

From Tampa to Tuscany, Boston to Barcelona, Chicago to Cleveland and now The Barn Theatre, New York-native Nicky Wood brings the Barn ON BROADWAY: THEN AND NOW.

"If you think you've seen my Broadway shows before 'you ain't seen nothin' yet.'" boasts Wood.

An internationally acclaimed choreographer and award-winning director, Wood has entertained on stages from Palm Beach to Beverly Hills to the British Virgin Islands. As a choreographer for Norwegian Cruise Lines, he is currently abroad sailing the Mediterranean with creatives and entertainers from every corner of the globe. This season, Wood will have collectively performed on stages, directed cast members in and written original works in 6 countries, 8 states, and 23 U.S. cities.

"A versatile vocalist, Nick is a chameleon who, with masterful dexterity and wit, transforms time and again before your very eyes. A vehicle for his talents..." - The Tampa Times

ON BROADWAY tells a story that hits close to home for Wood. A young showbiz couple, often separated by their maverick careers, him as a writer-director and her as a dancer, have an opportunity to star in a musical together that opens in a week, but there's just one problem...unbeknownst to the theatre, he hasn't written a word of the script! In search of a story, the dynamic duo set The Big Apple reeling as they race through time to meet the brightest stars of yesterday, today and tomorrow. While their writing comes to life with song and dance, the couple grapples with the universal themes of passion, power, fame and temptation that they encounter ON BROADWAY.

Wood's co-star and real-life partner, Michelle Spreadbury, will make her Florida debut bringing to life the memories of Adele Astaire, Debbie Reynolds, Donna McKechnie and more. Spreadbury is an internationally acclaimed featured dancer whose career has taken to 26 countries. She is a Chicago native and has appeared in The Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker, Disney's ALADDIN and on Disney, Norwegian and Oceania Cruise Lines.

"I like to think of this as the 2.0 to anything I've ever done before. (It's) the bigger and better version...developing it abroad has definitely opened my eyes to a new world of possibilities." said Wood. "We make rewrites and improvements every step of the way. We take the show to Chicago before we play the Barn on New Year's Weekend, so I'm sure by the time we hit Florida it will be the best version yet."

The Barn Theatre is near and dear to Wood's heart as it is where he got his start, so this show will serve as a fundraiser for The Barn. A portion of every ticket sale will help the 501c3 playhouse continue to bloom and grow as Martin County's original community theatre.

From the brash, upbeat invention of Cohan, Gershwin, Porter, and Berlin's musical comedies, to the magic of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim and Bob Fosse's prime, all the way through today's JERSEY BOYS, WICKED and MAMMA MIA, ON BROADWAY delivers a front row seat to the most memorable musicals in history. You'll know every step, sing every song, and love each moment more than the one before.

Don't miss Nicky Wood and Michelle Spreadbury in the New Year's extravaganza of the season, ON BROADWAY: THEN AND NOW. Fri, Dec 27 @ 8 PM; Sat, Dec 28 @ 2 & 8 PM; Sun, Dec 29 @ 2 PM. Tickets $30. Call 772-287-4884 or visit barn-theatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You