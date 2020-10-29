Arts Garage Launches 'Give Your HeART To Save The ARTs' Campaign Via GoFundMe

Now Through January 31, 2021.

Like most performing arts venues around both the county and the country, Arts Garage has slowly but heroically started to re-emerge from the devastating COVID-19 shutdown. First with the popular series, Music At Home: Live From Arts Garage, followed a few weeks ago with Theatre Live From Arts Garage that offered both a live and simultaneously live-streamed performance of a timely and thought-provoking one-act play.

To be able to continue and expand its transformational musical, dramatic and artistic offerings, Arts Garage is launching Give Your HeART to Save the ARTs, a major fundraising campaign seeking generous online donations through GoFundMe. (https://www.gofundme.com/f/give-your-heart-to-save-the- arts?utm_medium=email&utm_source=product&utm_campaign=p_email% 2B4803-donation-alert-v5).

Supporters of Arts Garage can also donate directly from the nonprofit organization's website https://artsgarage.org/donations.

"Our 2020 Annual Campaign, Give Your HeART to Save the ARTs, is by far the most important fundraising effort Arts Garage has ever made," says Marjorie Waldo, the venue's President & CEO. "The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) announced on October 14 that according to a survey of their members, 90% of independent venues believe that they will close over the next six months due to the pandemic. We have worked passionately to pivot during this crisis to make sure that Arts Garage is not one of the casualties of Covid-19. We want to continue providing the music, theater and art that our audience loves, but we need their help now more than ever."

With the goal of raising $25,000 between now and January 31, 2021, Arts Garage will use the donated funds to support:

+ Emerging Artists programs, including public Jam Sessions, Open Mic Nights for poetry, comedy and all arts, and more.

+ Grassroots Gallery featuring visual art from local emerging artists.

+ Diverse Performance Schedule of live, high-quality talents including Grammy Award-winning musicians and international bands of various genres, appealing to audiences of different backgrounds, ages, and musical tastes.

+ Community Programming, such as Candidate Forums, Palm Beach County Community Forum on Policing, Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, etc.

+ Community Outreach, including scholarships and Our Heartfelt program that raises funds and supplies for Art programs in Delray Beach schools.

+ Volunteer & Internship Programs

"In 2019, before the pandemic, Arts Garage presented more than 300 emerging artists; 250 professional performers, musicians and actors; and 60+ different community events; while working with more than 160 volunteers of all ages. Generous donations to our GoFundMe page or website will enable us to continue this extraordinary artistic outreach and community service," adds Waldo. "We believe that the Arts can be truly transformative by starting conversations, generating new ideas, changing old attitudes, and bringing people together."

