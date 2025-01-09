WHY IT'S IMPOSSIBLE to Run at GCTC’s Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In its first play of 2025, Great Canadian Theatre Company will present Why It’s imPossible: A play about parenting in precarious times, running January 21 - February 2 at the Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre. Created by Sophia Fabiilli and Zoë Sweet and directed by Evalyn Parry, the show was developed collaboratively and had its premiere in Kingston, Ontario in September 2024.

The play follows Beth, a single mother struggling to stay afloat when her job is impacted by the pandemic, forcing her to move out of the city and into her mother’s basement. As her child explores their gender, Beth must confront her ideas of what a ‘good mom’ looks like, balancing the urge to protect her child with the desire to support her kid as their authentic self. Why It’s imPossible explores the complex relationship between mother and child, life’s transitions, and parenting in precarious times.

“We started talking about this play around a picnic table in the pandemic, and over the last four years it's developed with the support of our incredible team, consultants, and community members,” says Fabiilli. “It's been one of the most collaborative projects we've worked on, and we're so proud to share it with GCTC audiences.”

Why It’s imPossible will run for two weeks at GCTC’s Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre. Get your tickets now!

