Theatre Collingwood To Host Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony This Week

Theatre Collingwood has announced a special ceremony at its office on Wednesday, September 11th, at 4:30 p.m. This intimate event will feature congratulatory remarks by Collingwood’s Mayor, who will join Theatre Collingwood's staff and Board members to mark this significant occasion.

As Theatre Collingwood celebrates its 40th anniversary season, this event serves as an important milestone, signifying the organization's continued growth and commitment to fostering the arts within the community. The organization's box office and administration space symbolize an important chapter for the non-profit. Theatre Collingwood moved into the Saint Paul Street 2nd floor office in 2020 as part of a successful effort to reduce costs during the covid-19 pandemic. The organization continues to work toward expanding its reach, creating more opportunities for creative engagement, and bringing professional live entertainment to Collingwood.

The anniversary ribbon-cutting ceremony provides an opportunity to acknowledge the vital role Theatre Collingwood plays in the region’s cultural landscape, while also celebrating the collaborative efforts of its supporters, staff, and Board members. Mayor Hamlin will offer remarks, highlighting the impact of Theatre Collingwood’s work with local youth and seniors, as well as the importance of the arts in building a vibrant and connected community.

We welcome media representatives to join us for this special moment as we celebrate Theatre Collingwood’s continued success and look forward to the exciting developments to come. Please note, the office space cannot accommodate large numbers and therefore the ceremony may take place in front of the building, if the weather permits.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 11th, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Theatre Collingwood Office, 150 St. Paul Street, Collingwood, ON

