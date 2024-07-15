THREE MEAN ON A BIKE Comes to Guild Festival Theatre This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three Men on a Bike by Mark Brownell comes to Guild Festival Theatre this week. Performances run July 18 - August 4.

In this sequel to last summer’s hit Three Men in a Boat, Jay, George & Harris embark on an ill-fated cycling holiday in this comedic adventure about three mismatched friends navigating the open road and the absurdities of life. This laugh-out-loud comedy captures the spirit of friendship and adventure as our trio find themselves in one hilarious predicament after another, testing their patience, wit, and friendship.

Three Men on a Bike is a delightful and entertaining journey filled with witty banter, clever observations, and ridiculous mishaps. Award-winning writer & director team Mark Brownell & Sue Miner create a theatrical vision of Jerome K. Jerome’s satire that proves that sometimes the best way to navigate life is to embrace its absurdity.

Comments