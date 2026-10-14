Orlando Talent Takes Center Stage in REDRUM: The Unauthorized Parody Musical of The Shining

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Calling all horror fans and musical theater lovers! REDRUM: The Unauthorized Parody Musical of The Shining is coming to Orlando for a limited run, marking only the second time this production has been fully staged. Featuring an all-local cast and an all-female creative team, this musical puts a comedic spin on Stephen King’s iconic horror story.

All work and no play make for a hilariously outrageous night at the theater. When aspiring writer Jack Torrance accepts a winter caretaking job at the isolated Overlook Hotel, cabin fever quickly spirals into chaos. Psychic visions, haunted hallways, creepy twins and plenty of musical theater mayhem turn this chilling tale into a comedy unlike any other.

Packed with catchy songs, sharp satire and laugh-out-loud twists, REDRUM takes a wickedly funny axe to one of the most recognizable horror stories of all time. Whether you're a devoted horror enthusiast or simply love a clever musical spoof, this delightfully absurd parody proves that even the scariest stories can have audiences laughing all the way through.

Catch REDRUM: The Unauthorized Parody Musical of The Shining from Oct. 22–Nov. 1, 2026, at Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater inside Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.