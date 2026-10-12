King Center Unveils 2027 Classic Albums Live Lineup and Upcoming Performances

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The Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts is featuring its upcoming event schedule for the remainder of 2026 and into 2027. The venue's quarterly roundup brings together the full slate of programming in one place — from the newly revealed Classic Albums Live 2027 season and headline comedy tours to holiday spectaculars, the sixth season of Broadway at the King Center and the Brevard Symphony Orchestra's 73rd season.

The 2027 Classic Albums Live season lineup was unveiled Oct. 10 before a sold-out 2026 season finale concert featuring Classic Albums Live performing Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon. Before the show, King Center General Manager Nick Palmiotti revealed the 2027 season to an enthusiastic audience. The long-running series, founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, is a community favorite, with many patrons holding season tickets for decades.

CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE ANNOUNCES 2027 SEASON LINEUP

The 2027 Classic Albums Live series brings seven legendary albums to the King Center stage, performed note for note, cut for cut, by world-class musicians. The newly announced lineup includes:

Tracklist

Fleetwood Mac: Rumours — May 15, 2027

Steely Dan: Greatest Hits — June 12, 2027

Van Halen: 1984 — July 10, 2027

Rolling Stones: Let It Bleed — Aug. 14, 2027

Saturday Night Fever Soundtrack — Sept. 11, 2027

The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band — Oct. 16, 2027

Alanis Morissette: Jagged Little Pill – Dec. 18, 2027

Current season ticket holders can renew their seats for the 2027 season Nov. 9 through Dec. 1. New season packages go on sale Dec. 18. For details, visit kingcenter.com/events/classic-albums-live.

COMEDY HEADLINERS SELLING FAST; 2027 COMICS ANNOUNCED

Three comedy shows are selling fast for late 2026:

Jim Breuer: Find the Funny Tour — Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at 8 p.m. Best known for his legendary run on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s, where he created unforgettable characters like 'Goat Boy' and his spot-on Joe Pesci impression, Breuer brings a high-energy blend of sharp observations, family stories and spontaneous crowd interaction. Tickets: $49.75–$69.75.

Brad Williams: The Tall Tales Tour — Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at 7 p.M. Williams has become one of the most in-demand comedians working today, known for his appearances on Comedy Central, 'The Tonight Show' and his popular podcast. His Tall Tales Tour delivers wild, relatable stories and razor-sharp crowd work.

Matt Mathews: Not What I Ordered World Tour — Friday, Dec. 18, 2026, at 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. Two showtimes are offered and both are nearly sold out. Mathews brings unfiltered stories about family chaos, farm life, relationships and everyday struggles with the brutally honest humor that has made him a viral sensation.

Recently announced 2027 comedians include:

Henry Cho: It's What I Do Tour — Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027, at 8 p.m. A Grand Ole Opry member and nationally recognized comedian, Cho is celebrated for his clean, clever comedy that audiences of all ages can enjoy.

Jeff Dunham: Inappropriate Contact Tour — Friday, Feb. 19, 2027, at 7 p.m. One of the world's most successful comedians and ventriloquists, Dunham has sold millions of tickets worldwide, released nine record-breaking comedy specials and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He returns with his famously outrageous cast of characters.

Aries Spears — Friday, Feb. 26, 2027, at 8 p.m. With over three decades of comedy and an iconic eight-season run on the hit sketch series MADtv, Spears is a comedic force known for his unforgettable impressions and fearless stand-up.

Joe Matarese: It's In The Wooder Tour — Saturday, March 27, 2027, at the King Center Studio Theatre. Matarese has appeared on 'The Late Show with David Letterman,' 'Comedy Central Presents' and 'Chelsea Lately.' His relatable, likable style covers subjects for all ages.

HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING FILLS THE SEASON WITH CHEER

Audiences can get in the holiday spirit with a range of spectacular and traditional events:

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas — Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Grammy Award winner Chip Davis's holiday spectacular has been America's favorite holiday tradition for over 40 years, featuring 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments with dazzling multimedia effects.

Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays — Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at 8 p.m. The Emmy-winning dancer and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from classic carols to modern pop hits, with choreography co-created by Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (NappyTabs).

Cirque Dreams Holidaze — Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at 7 p.m. The original cirque holiday theatrical event wraps a Broadway-style production around awe-inspiring contemporary circus arts. Reimagined for 2026, the show features original music, fresh twists on beloved holiday favorites, new sets and stunning costumes.

BSO Holiday Pops: The Most Wonderful Time — Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at 2 p.m. The Brevard Symphony Orchestra kicks off the holidays with beloved favorites for the whole family, featuring vocal soloists, a visit from Santa and a festive holiday sing-along.

Space Coast Ballet presents The Nutcracker — Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5–6, 2026. The 23rd anniversary production features internationally acclaimed principal dancers alongside talented dancers from the community, with Tchaikovsky's beloved score performed live by the Brevard Symphony Orchestra. Showtimes: Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. A festive family experience with crafts, character meet-and-greets and Santa begins Dec. 6 at 12:30 p.m. in the rotunda.

Brevard Community Chorus performs Handel's Messiah — Saturday, Dec. 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. The 100-plus-voice chorus joins professional vocal soloists and members of the Brevard Symphony Orchestra for a stirring performance of one of the most beloved masterpieces of all choral music.

An Alabama Christmas with Boys in the Band, The Alabama Tribute — Friday, Dec. 18, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the King Center Studio Theatre. Hailing from the same hometown of Fort Payne, Alabama, Boys in the Band deliver note-for-note renditions of Alabama's biggest hits sprinkled with favorite Christmas classics in a high-energy, nostalgic holiday show.

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol — Monday, Dec. 21, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. A special one-night-only holiday event. The true spirit of Christmas lives in this heartwarming stage production of Dickens' timeless tale of the miraculous redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge, guided by the ghosts of Jacob Marley and Christmas Past, Present and Future.

BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER — SIXTH SEASON

The 2026–2027 Broadway at the King Center season brings spectacular national touring productions to the Space Coast. Season packages are still available, and individual show tickets go on sale in November. The season includes:

Water for Elephants — Feb. 9–10, 2027. The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to 'thrilling, dazzling' life in a spectacle-filled new musical hailed as a New York Times Critic's Pick.

Legally Blonde — April 2–3, 2027. Elle Woods appears to have it all until her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law. Determined to win him back, Elle uses her ingenuity to get into Harvard too, discovering her true potential along the way.

Hadestown — April 20–21, 2027. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience where a song can change your fate.

BREVARD SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA — 73RD SEASON: 'BEYOND THE SCORE'

The BSO's 73rd season, themed 'Beyond the Score,' kicks off Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. with Echoes of Freedom, a celebration of America's 250th anniversary featuring Williams' Liberty Fanfare and Bernstein's On the Town. The season features popular guest conductors and three POPS series concerts:

The Most Wonderful Time — Holiday Pops Concert — Nov. 28, 2026, at 2 p.m.

Aretha: A Tribute — Feb. 20, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. Feel the power of the Queen of Soul with Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw, performing hits like 'Respect,' 'Think' and '(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.'

The Music of Billy Joel featuring Michael Cavanaugh — March 20, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. From 'Piano Man' and 'Just the Way You Are' to 'Uptown Girl' and 'Movin' Out,' timeless hits come to life in a night to remember.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for all King Center events are available online at kingcenter.com or by calling the ticket office at (321) 242-2219. The ticket office, located at 3865 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL 32935, is open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m.

The King Center has been consistently ranked in Pollstar's top venues worldwide, a recognition of the venue's commitment to bringing premier entertainment to Florida's Space Coast.

For more information, a complete event calendar and ticket purchases, visit kingcenter.com/events.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 03 Hrs 48 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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