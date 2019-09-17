World Premiere Of ADAGIO Announced At Be Original New Play Festival At Dr. Phillips Center

From the critically acclaimed and award winning creative team behind "HELLO" and Goodbye comes Adagio, a new play by John Mark Jernigan.

Starring freeFall Theatre's Associate Artistic Director, Chris Crawford ("HELLO", Buyer and Cellar, Spamalot, Peter and the Starcatcher) and NYC transplant Jeffrey Correia (Goodbye, Buyer and Cellar, Beauty and the Beast, The Glass Menagerie) , Adagio is a two person, explosively paced one act about confronting our own internal neurosis and learning to live with choices we've made. Adagio makes its world premiere October 4th and 6th as a part of the Be Original New Play Festival with New Generation Theatrical and The Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, FL. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Venue: Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at Dr Phillips Center. Showtimes: October 4th at 1:45pm and October 6th at 2:00pm. Tickets: $12 per show. Multi show packages available. Info: www.NewGenTheatrical.org/BeOriginal





