Winter Park Playhouse Reopens To Live Performance On A New Stage In 2021

Central Florida's professional musical theatre, The Winter Park Playhouse, announces their comeback to live theatre in January 2021 with a brand new stage and many new Covid safety measures in place.

The Playhouse has been busily preparing for a return to live theatre performances in January 2021. Of the many structural changes implemented in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the theatre's newly built stage is a shining example of the investment in its art and patron experience.

Through the generosity of Orange County and the CARES Community Arts PPE and Facility Covid-19 Public Health Grant, The Playhouse was able to carefully design and build a new, higher performance stage to create more space between artists and patrons, while making the best use of the intimate space available.

"At a time when safety is a primary concern, building a new stage allowed us to socially distance the actors from each other and the audience. We are proud to say that not only does the new stage raise the actors to a nice height for performance, but we gained more depth, an enhanced structure for tap dancing and dance choreography and a designated orchestra pit!" boasts Roy Alan, Winter Park Playhouse Artistic Director.

The CARES grant money was also used for enhanced sanitation measures including UV lighting in the theatre HVAC system to scrub and clean the air; an application of PermaSafe, an anti-viral/ anti-bacterial product guaranteed to kill the virus on contact for a 12-month period, sprayed on all surfaces (seats, tables, walls, doors, etc.); touchless faucets and soap dispensers in restrooms; hand sanitizing stations throughout building and a Plexiglas divider installed at the Box Office.

"We are incredibly grateful to Orange County for this funding. It enabled us to implement extensive measures to ensure a safe re-opening of the theatre for live performances." states Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

The Winter Park Playhouse is offering six new musical theatre productions in 2021. The first two productions will be offered both virtually online for those not able or comfortable to return to the actual theatre building, and live with limited seating for socially distanced in-person performance.

A Grand Night for Singing: This Tony- nominated Broadway musical celebrates the music of the incomparable writing team, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein ll. Experience 30 classics anew through artful arrangements of the most beloved songs in musical theatre history including hits from Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, The King and I and more! January 22 - February 20, 2021

Offered to patrons live with socially distanced seating or virtually on line with a private link for viewing sent directly to your home computer.

Respect: A Musical Journey of Women: This high-energy, joyful Off-Broadway musical is an entertaining, exuberant and exhilarating look at the lives of women as reflected in the popular music of the 20th Century. March 19 - April 24, 2021

Offered to patrons live with socially distanced seating or virtually on line with a private link for viewing sent directly to your home computer.

Five Course Love: Set in five different restaurants, three actors portray fifteen characters on the hunt for one true love in this hilarious Off-Broadway musical comedy! May 14 - June 13, 2021

Crazy For Gershwin: Take a stroll down memory lane as we pay tribute to two of America's most well-loved composers of all time, George and Ira Gershwin! This high energy song and tap dance celebration will put a smile on your face and a song in your heart. July 30 - August 22, 2021

Book of Merman: This new musical, direct from a side-splitting Off-Broadway run, takes a hilarious look at a seemingly fated encounter between Ethel Merman and two Mormon missionaries who arrive at her door! This musical has a fresh, witty, original score and will be the nation's Southeastern regional premiere! September 24 - October 17, 2021

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash: Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical! From classic Sinatra tunes to seasonal favorites Rat Pack Style, this show is complete with 40 popular hits sure to please all! November 12 - 21 & December 1 - 18, 2021