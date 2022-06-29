Winter Park Playhouse Holds Successful 5th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals

The Florida Festival of New Musicals at The Winter Park Playhouse continues to grow strong and show its staying power as it increases attendance and cultivates audiences for new musical theatre work.

The recent 5th Annual Festival was just held June 23 -26 of this year, and received positive feedback from the writers, composers and theatre patrons alike.

The Festival showcased six brand new never-before-produced musicals. A one-hour version of each musical was fully read and sung concert-style, without staging, by casts of outstanding professional actors and musicians.

This international festival continues to be the only one of its kind in the state of Florida. It was created to advance and elevate the musical theatre genre by fostering the development of new musicals and the artistic growth of writers and composers.

Not only were there lines to see the new musical works holding steady from Thursday through Sunday evening, but the various creative teams that traveled in from all over were also extremely pleased with the structure and workshop format presented at the Festival.

"Michael and I are absolutely blown away by this entire experience; by the amazing cast, stellar direction and musical direction, professional production team and incredible staff...there's really no way to express our gratitude for everything this program has contributed towards the development of our show...Your festival program is truly one of kind and we thank you so much for this incredible experience." Bill Wandel, Writer, Thirty Seconds, Howell, MI (2022)

All in all, The Florida Festival of New Musicals has gained solid footing for a continued future filled with opportunities for new works to come alive and be one step closer to being a fully staged production in the future.

The 6th annual Florida Festivals of New Musicals is accepting submissions for new musicals July 1, 2022 through September 15, 2022. Just go to the Playhouse website at winterparkplayhouse.org click the "New Musical Festival" tab and follow the guidelines. The 6th annual Festival will take The Playhouse stage June 22-25, 2023.