Winter Mini-Fest Gets A New Name and Orlando Fringe Reveals What's Coming in January

Orlando Fringe has announced that the organization's recurring 4-day winter festival January 11 -14, 2024, formerly known as Winter Mini-Fest has a new look and a new name. Introducing FESTN4!

“Over the past year, our organization has undergone much change and growth. Being in a new annual space, with new-to-Fringe programming and offerings, the timing was right to revamp and rebrand in a way that clearly articulates what the event is, while simultaneously bridging cohesion between the two annual festivals we offer.” said Executive Director, Alauna Friskics. “Though this particular festival will enter its eighth year, FESTN4 will usher Orlando Fringe into a new, exciting era.”

FESTN4 bridges the gap for Orlando Fringe's annual May festival's patrons, offering a reduced, more-contained Fringe experience in one centralized location, Fringe ArtSpace. Its reduction in size also makes it the perfect introduction to many first-time Fringe-goers. Unlike the May Festival, FESTN4 is curated, featuring works from past festivals, new works from well-received Fringe artists, and brand new creatives scouted from the international and national Fringe circuit. Orlando Fringe has arranged for more than twenty shows to be available for patrons over the course of four consecutive days, with many offering two to three performances. International shows include; Caught (Raise the Stakes Theatre), Malunderstood (KS Presents), Rat Academy (Bat Rabbit Productions), The Chair on the Door (Travis Abels), and The Family Crow: A Murder Mystery (The Pucking Fuppet Co.). National shows include; Bent Compass (Dirt Hills Productions), Grabbing the Hammer Lane: A Trucker Narrative (Harbour Workshop LLC), Men of Motown (Independent Artists' Playhouse), and My Grandmother's Eyepatch (Clowns Can Dance). Local Shows include; A One Woman Titanic Parody In 59 Minutes Or Less (Bikini Katie Productions), Becoming Grandma Kat (Florida Deaf Theatre Project), Jenny Lind Presents P.T. Barnum (Shelley Cooper), Rat Man Happy Place (Bruce Ryan Costella), SAK Comedy Lab Presents! Lights Up: The Improvised Rock Opera (SAK), Shifted (FAV Productions), Stroke of Genius: Pantomime Masturbation Throughout Performing Arts History (Boiled Horse), The City Beautiful, an Original Live Band Burlesque Musical (Cheesy Pizza Productions LLC), The Complete Works of Stephen Sondheim (Abridged) (Orlando Artist Guild), and The Vast of Darkness (Whiskey Theatre Factory). FESTN4 will also be bringing back Fringe AfterDark: Devours (co-produced by Orlando Fringe and Devours).

Two shows will be child-focused as part of the also newly named, FESTN4 KIDS, Orlando Fringe for kids and families and will be performed on Saturday, January 13, 2024. These shows include; Standley the Lemonade Stand (Vendor Productions) which offers free admission, and El Mago Astronauta (Play and Art Studio) which offers tickets for just $5. For visual arts lovers, an Arts Market, presented by Visual Fringe, will be where patrons can meet the artists themselves, witness them create, and purchase items (of which 100% of the sales are returned to the artist). Additionally the Fringe ArtSpace bar and concessions will be open and available, so patrons can fill their tummies while mingling between shows.

"FESTN4 is a perfect way to experience the arts from artists of all walks and perspectives, to support and uplift our artistic community, local and beyond, and to take a chance on works audiences may not be familiar with, all under the roof of one venue.” states Artistic and Marketing Director, Desiree Montes. “FESTN4 is not just another Orlando Fringe Festival; it's a dynamic and curated celebration of the arts. We're absolutely thrilled to reintroduce fan favorites, highlight award-winning performances scouted from other Fringe Festivals, and welcome new voices that embody the true spirit of Fringe. With a diverse lineup ranging from musicals to physical clowning and thought-provoking narratives, FESTN4 is designed to take the guesswork out of show selection. Each performance is a precious gem waiting to be discovered. This event is a vibrant celebration that breathes life into the magic of Fringe, and we can't wait to share it with you!” adds Festival Producer, Tempestt Halstead.

FESTN4 will take place at Fringe ArtSpace located at 54 W Church St., Suite 201 Orlando, Florida 32801 January 11 - January 14, 2024. All festival shows are 70 minutes or less, and are $15 with the exception of our FESTN4 KIDS shows that are free admission - $5, with the one-time purchase of a $3 button. The Teaser Show, where patrons have the opportunity to hear and see the artists pitch their shows in 3 minutes or less, will take place on January 10, 2024 at 7:30pm. Make sure you join us as we wrap FESTN4 2024 with our Award ceremony, a time to unwind, recount the festival with others, and celebrate the incredible artists involved. FESTN4 is generously sponsored by Florida Theatrical Association and Creative Studios by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Tickets for FESTN4 will be available to Club Fringe members on November 3, 2023. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on November 17, 2023. For more on FESTN4, parking information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.