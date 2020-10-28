Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Walt Disney World Makes Large Cuts to Entertainment Department

Entire casts and crews have been laid off from several shows and attractions.

Oct. 28, 2020  
Walt Disney World's entertainment department has suffered large cuts, with entire casts and crews laid off from several shows and attractions, Theme Park Tourist reports.

The following shows and attractions are affected:

  • Finding Nemo: The Musical
  • Festival of the Lion King
  • Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage
  • Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular
  • Monsters Inc Laugh Floor
  • Green Army Men (Toy Story Land)
  • Citizens of Hollywood (Disney's Hollywood Studios Streetmosphere)
  • Hoop Dee Do Musical Revue
  • Jedi Training Academy

This comes after other entertainment options were cut at the resort last month, including the Grand Floridian Society Orchestra, Yehaa Bob Jackson, and the Spirit of Aloha show at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort.

Read the original story on Theme Park Tourist.


