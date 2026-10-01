WISH YOU WERE HERE to Premiere at Bacchus Theatre Collective
Jeremy Herbert wrote and directs the comedy starring Tim Crighton and Soph Rubin-Siegel.
Bacchus Theatre Collective will premiere Wish You Were Here, written and directed by Jeremy Herbert, October 9–11, 2026, at Imagine Performing Arts Center.
The play follows Danny, who accepts an invitation for a weekend visit after ten months of flirting with a long-distance social media mutual, to discover whether the sparks—or other projectiles—will fly in person. The production is presented in two acts with a 10-minute intermission.
The cast features Tim Crighton as Danny, Soph Rubin-Siegel as Melody, Kyra Martin as Stilts, Kyle Huey as Tom, Shauni Ramai as Christine, Matt Walter as Troy/Theme Park Patron, Comall Mcfarlene as Lenny (Cashier), and Kyle Kleckner as Record Store Customer.
Kyra Martin and Jeremy Herbert serve as producers. The production team includes stage manager Jazmine Steele, technical director and additional photographer Mike Corbisiero, costume consultant Carolyn Schar, board operator Vlad Boevers, and stage crew member Kyle Kleckner.
Wish You Were Here opens October 9 and runs through October 11 at Imagine Performing Arts Center.
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