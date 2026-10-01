WISH YOU WERE HERE to Premiere at Bacchus Theatre Collective

NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Bacchus Theatre Collective will premiere Wish You Were Here, written and directed by Jeremy Herbert, October 9–11, 2026, at Imagine Performing Arts Center.

The play follows Danny, who accepts an invitation for a weekend visit after ten months of flirting with a long-distance social media mutual, to discover whether the sparks—or other projectiles—will fly in person. The production is presented in two acts with a 10-minute intermission.

The cast features Tim Crighton as Danny, Soph Rubin-Siegel as Melody, Kyra Martin as Stilts, Kyle Huey as Tom, Shauni Ramai as Christine, Matt Walter as Troy/Theme Park Patron, Comall Mcfarlene as Lenny (Cashier), and Kyle Kleckner as Record Store Customer.

Kyra Martin and Jeremy Herbert serve as producers. The production team includes stage manager Jazmine Steele, technical director and additional photographer Mike Corbisiero, costume consultant Carolyn Schar, board operator Vlad Boevers, and stage crew member Kyle Kleckner.

Wish You Were Here opens October 9 and runs through October 11 at Imagine Performing Arts Center.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 04 Hrs 40 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Orlando Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming