'Together Again At The O-Town Canteen' Variety Show Will Be Performed at the Mad Cow Theatre Next Month

Warm and witty, with loads of heart, Mad Cow Theatre's first Party in the Plaza-a new outdoor venue on Church Street-will be Together Again at the O-Town Canteen. Transforming a new tent into a USO-styled canteen, Mad Cow presents a 1940s variety show, sure to welcome us all back from the past year's wartime pandemic.



Says Dr. Emily Nagoski in Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle, "Part of recovering from a loss is turning toward your grief with kindness and compassion, as well as completing the cycle of stress." And so, as Orlando begins to emerge from the pandemic, Mad Cow Theatre heeds expert advice to complete the stress cycle in six ways-with creativity, connection, laughter, tears, movement, and breath.



"I can't think of anything better than live theatre to accomplish the kind of connection and emotional release we all so desperately need after the year we've had-and that goes for both artist and audience." says DJ Salisbury, director of Together Again. "And harkening back to the kind of iconic show that entertained and encouraged American troops in WW2 feels like gathering hope from the past to help us 'return home' as well."

Over the weekend of May 21-22, the Mad Cow Plaza on Church Street will be bursting at the seams with its new outdoor venue, Party in the Plaza, presenting an original show designed to help Orlando return and reconnect. With a U.S.O. ensemble cast to deliver the heart, and a handful of variety acts to entertain, Together Again at the O-Town Canteen is full of levity and laughter, complete with jazzy tunes and healing tears, side splitting laughter, and a healthy helping of swing.



Each $50 ticket comes with a complimentary toasting beverage, called forth by the cast at just the right moment. And of course, all the proceeds will go to help Mad Cow Theatre open its doors to an indoor Season 24 this fall.

"It's so important to us that we honor the different comfort levels of our patrons and return to live theatre in stages," says Mitzi Maxwell, Executive Director. "That's why our first live experience is a Party in the Plaza, a show outside so that people can feel comfortable dipping their toes into live theater once again."

Party in the Plaza on Church Street, May 21 - 22, begins with the opening of the outdoor bar at 7:30PM. Then showtime for Together Again at the O-Town Canteen will be at 8PM under Mad Cow Theatre's new tent in the plaza.

Tickets are $50 and includes one glass of wine or beer. Tickets can be purchased here.



Free parking will be available courtesy of Downtown Orlando. Patrons are encouraged to park at the 55 West Garage on Pine Street. Mad Cow staff will validate parking tickets at the event.

All COVID-19 safety measures will be strictly enforced based on CDC requirements at the time of the show.