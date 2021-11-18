Tickets For Grand Celebration Season Shows At Steinmetz Hall On Sale Today, November 18

With the opening of Steinmetz Hall in January 2022, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced tickets are on sale today, November 18, for the seven shows that will kick off the Grand Celebration Season-marking the amazing achievement of completing the new theater as originally designed.

Named after philanthropists Chuck and Margery Pabst Steinmetz, Steinmetz Hall is a multi-form venue with superb acoustics. It is one of the very few theaters in the world that can transform in shape, seating and sound to accommodate a variety of art forms and events.

The Grand Celebration Season will bring regional, national and International Artists together on the same stage for one-of-a-kind collaborations, starting with the seven shows on sale today:

Rise & Shine: Orlando's Best on the World's Stage - January 14 & 16, 2022

Royal Ballet & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - January 19, 2022

Leon Bridges & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - January 20, 2022

Jennifer Hudson & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - January 22, 2022

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 with The Bach Festival Choir - January 23, 2022

Lyle Lovett & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - January 25, 2022

"Black, Brown and Beige" & Sacred Music - January 26, 2022

Guests can purchase tickets by visiting www.drphillipscenter.org/grandcelebration or contacting the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at 407.358.6603.