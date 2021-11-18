Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets For Grand Celebration Season Shows At Steinmetz Hall On Sale Today, November 18

pixeltracker

Dr. Phillips Center to celebrate the completion of Steinmetz Hall with two weeks of one-of-a-kind collaborations featuring regional, national and international artists.

Nov. 18, 2021 Â 

With the opening of Steinmetz Hall in January 2022, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announced tickets are on sale today, November 18, for the seven shows that will kick off the Grand Celebration Season-marking the amazing achievement of completing the new theater as originally designed.

Named after philanthropists Chuck and Margery Pabst Steinmetz, Steinmetz Hall is a multi-form venue with superb acoustics. It is one of the very few theaters in the world that can transform in shape, seating and sound to accommodate a variety of art forms and events.

The Grand Celebration Season will bring regional, national and International Artists together on the same stage for one-of-a-kind collaborations, starting with the seven shows on sale today:

  • Rise & Shine: Orlando's Best on the World's Stage - January 14 & 16, 2022
  • Royal Ballet & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - January 19, 2022
  • Leon Bridges & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - January 20, 2022
  • Jennifer Hudson & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - January 22, 2022
  • The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 with The Bach Festival Choir - January 23, 2022
  • Lyle Lovett & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - January 25, 2022
  • "Black, Brown and Beige" & Sacred Music - January 26, 2022

Guests can purchase tickets by visiting www.drphillipscenter.org/grandcelebration or contacting the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at 407.358.6603.


Related Articles View More Orlando Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand