Theatre South Closes Through March 26

Theatre South will be closed through March 26.

Read the statement below:

As we all deal with the swift reaction to COVID-19 and its impact on our lives for the foreseeable future, Theatre South Playhouse is committed to your safety, health and well-being, as well as that of our staff and entire TSP family of performers, students and their families, patrons and any one we do business with. We're taking our cues from health experts like the World Health Organization and CDC, as well as our local, state and federal officials on how we're operating in this unpredictable time.





For now, will be closed until March 26. This is all subject to change based on federal guidelines. Our Business Manager Maddie S. will be working remotely and will be available weekdays from 9am-4pm to assist you with registration for our upcoming programs, new live streaming classes and private lessons, summer shows and camps and to address your questions. Please contact her at admin@theatresouthplayhouse.org.





The great news is that our Academic Conservatory will resume classes virtually on Mar. 23. (Go virtual learning!) We will update those students on how they will be working from home with Miss Michelle via Facetime or Skype. We will support some conservatory classes virtually and will share more information with those students in the coming week.

Private Lessons: Piano/and Voice Lessons will be done remotely as well via Skype or Facetime. We will be in contact with students in advance of their lessons to see what platform works best for them.





Virtual Stage and TSP Sessions Student Cabaret: Knowing how much our students love to perform, we are in the process of developing a virtual stage so they can have that outlet to entertain us all. More details on these options will be shared very soon.





Spring Musicals: Performance dates for our upcoming professional musical, Urinetown, have been postponed. New show dates will be announced as soon as we have them. This show has not been cancelled. Ticket holders will have the option to transfer tickets to the new show dates once they are announced, or use them for a TSP show credit.

We still plan to start rehearsals on time for our teen musical Carrie. Vocal rehearsals will be via an online platform as well. Details will be shared once we have more information. Scripts will be available for pick-up on a set date and time before we start.

Frozen Kids will continue to have rehearsals via an online platform starting after spring break. A detailed email will be sent home to those cast members.

Summer Camp: We are still planning to proceed with our summer camps and encourage you to check out the lineup and register. We have an exciting lineup of programs for performers of all ages. For more information, please visit our website.

This is an unprecedented and anxious time, but to quote Urinetown, "Off in the distance there's a beautiful horizon." We will all pull through this together.

As you know Theatre South Playhouse is a small (but mighty) non-profit 501 (c) (3), now more than ever we could use your support. Please click this link below and instantly help us continue to provide this community our much needed arts and family programs. Postponing shows is the right thing to do but it will come at a cost. We truly need our loyal followers to help us during these uncertain times. Please continue to support us with our Spring donation drive. We need your help more than ever.

TSP SPRING DONATION DRIVE

For now, I wish you good health and hope you get to spend some quality time with your families and loved ones. We at TSP appreciate your patience as we do our part to flatten the curve and ask for your continued support of the arts. We promise to keep you updated. Please stay safe.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You