Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Theater On The Edge to Offer Donation-Based Tickets for SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE

Theater On The Edge to Offer Donation-Based Tickets for SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE

Say Goodnight, GracieÂ is a comedy-drama that tells the 1976 period story of five friends whose intention is to attend their high-school reunion.

Register for Orlando News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022 Â 

TOTE is offering donation-based tickets for the remainder of the run of Say Goodnight, Gracie - onstage now through October 30th.

Artistic Director Marco DiGeorge says, "We want to make sure everyone can come see this show and we don't want money to be an obstacle. Live theater is so important for the community, and we hope people can come out and experience what we have to offer."

Theater On The Edge is known for its cinematic style, including hyper-realistic set design and in-depth performances, and has received much acclaim during its first four seasons.

Say Goodnight, Gracie is a comedy-drama that tells the 1976 period story of five friends whose intention is to attend their high-school reunion. As they while away the hours before it is time to leave, they talk and smoke pot, with their conversation becoming funnier-and more revealing-as the smoke thickens.

"Even if you are not someone who would normally go to a live theater play, we hope you give us a chance to change your mind about what theater can be," DiGeorge continues. "We want our theater to also be a safe space for people to escape the problems of life for a while and travel to a different time with these amazing characters."

DiGeorge says the entire cast and crew are excited to be able to offer this opportunity to the community. Say Goodnight, Gracie stars Joshua Fulmer as Jerry, Sean Philippe as Steve, Audra Torres as Ginny, Faheem Bacchus as Bobby, and Natalie Bulajic as Catherine.

Say Goodnight, Gracie was first developed in a workshop production at Playwrights Horizons, New York City, in November 1978. It later opened in February 1979 at the 78th St. Theatre, New York City, and ran for 117 performances. It then opened Off-Broadway at the Actors' Playhouse on July 6, 1979.

Theater owner and Artistic Designer Samantha DiGeorge says, "We feel so strongly about this play, and we just want the community to come out and experience it. If you enjoy yourself, you can always give a donation to our theater - but pay only what you can. We are simply grateful for the opportunity to share our passion and style of theater with you."

Tickets can be reserved now at TheaterOnTheEdge.org and seating is limited.


Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Tickets for WICKED and Disney's FROZEN JR. at Dr. Phillips Center Now On SaleTickets for WICKED and Disney's FROZEN JR. at Dr. Phillips Center Now On Sale
October 16, 2022

Tickets for two Broadway musicals coming to the arts center this January 2023 are now on sale. The third show of the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 season, Wickedâ€“â€“the untold true story of the Witches of Ozâ€“â€“will perform 24 times in Walt Disney Theater from January 25â€“February 12, 2023.Â Dr. Phillips Center will also present a Youth Theater Production of Disney's Frozen Jr. from January 13â€“15, 2023 in Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater.
CFCArts Reveals New Program, New Logo, and Plans for a Physical CampusCFCArts Reveals New Program, New Logo, and Plans for a Physical Campus
October 15, 2022

Central Florida Community Arts used the 12th Annual Breakfast at the Alfond Inn to reveal their new logo, announce a member ambassador program, and cast a vision for the future, including plans for a physical campus.Â 
Dr. Phillips Center to Present THE MAGIC FLUTE and More This OctoberDr. Phillips Center to Present THE MAGIC FLUTE and More This October
October 14, 2022

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will treat its guests with five shows this Halloween season, including theater, ballet and opera performances.
Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!Florida Rep's Arcade Theatre Suffers Damage From Hurricane Ian; How to Help!
October 13, 2022

Florida Repertory Theatre has suffered flooding due to Hurricane Ian, which caused damage to its equipment, furniture, carpet, and more. A cleanup effort is currently underway but the 'cost to repair is daunting', according to Tweets.
Opera Orlando Announces 'More of the Mainstage' Events for Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTEOpera Orlando Announces 'More of the Mainstage' Events for Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE
October 12, 2022

Opera Orlando MainStage season begins this month, and preparations are underway for The Magic Flute. In the lead-up to this gorgeous new production in Steinmetz Hall, Opera Orlando audiences are invited to take a peek behind the scenes with special More of the MainStage events.