Theater On The Edge to Offer Donation-Based Tickets for SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE

TOTE is offering donation-based tickets for the remainder of the run of Say Goodnight, Gracie - onstage now through October 30th.

Artistic Director Marco DiGeorge says, "We want to make sure everyone can come see this show and we don't want money to be an obstacle. Live theater is so important for the community, and we hope people can come out and experience what we have to offer."

Theater On The Edge is known for its cinematic style, including hyper-realistic set design and in-depth performances, and has received much acclaim during its first four seasons.

Say Goodnight, Gracie is a comedy-drama that tells the 1976 period story of five friends whose intention is to attend their high-school reunion. As they while away the hours before it is time to leave, they talk and smoke pot, with their conversation becoming funnier-and more revealing-as the smoke thickens.

"Even if you are not someone who would normally go to a live theater play, we hope you give us a chance to change your mind about what theater can be," DiGeorge continues. "We want our theater to also be a safe space for people to escape the problems of life for a while and travel to a different time with these amazing characters."

DiGeorge says the entire cast and crew are excited to be able to offer this opportunity to the community. Say Goodnight, Gracie stars Joshua Fulmer as Jerry, Sean Philippe as Steve, Audra Torres as Ginny, Faheem Bacchus as Bobby, and Natalie Bulajic as Catherine.

Say Goodnight, Gracie was first developed in a workshop production at Playwrights Horizons, New York City, in November 1978. It later opened in February 1979 at the 78th St. Theatre, New York City, and ran for 117 performances. It then opened Off-Broadway at the Actors' Playhouse on July 6, 1979.

Theater owner and Artistic Designer Samantha DiGeorge says, "We feel so strongly about this play, and we just want the community to come out and experience it. If you enjoy yourself, you can always give a donation to our theater - but pay only what you can. We are simply grateful for the opportunity to share our passion and style of theater with you."

Tickets can be reserved now at TheaterOnTheEdge.org and seating is limited.