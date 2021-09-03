The Winter Park Playhouse Salutes Veterans With The Swing It! Girls One Night Only Concert

As part of its popular One-Night-Only Series, The Winter Park Playhouse will pay tribute to our veteran men and women in uniform as they present The Swing It! Girls - Salute Our Veterans on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

This special 90-minute show will be held at The Winter Park Playhouse with net proceeds going to support The Winter Park Playhouse and its year-round musical programming in-house and out in the community. Additionally, The Playhouse will hold a 50/50 raffle that evening with those funds going directly to help our local veterans.

The Swing It! Girls - Salute Our Veterans is a high energy tribute to all those who have served our nation, and is the perfect choice for all audiences to celebrate Veterans' Day. This production features tight harmonies of The Andrews Sisters and energetic swing music made popular in the war time era and at the famous Hollywood Canteen.

Join the professional Florida cast of the The Swing It! Girls - Tay Anderson, Jenna Bagatti and Madeline Reiger - as they perform as a vintage vocal trio and transport audiences back to the days of dance halls and big bands. Packed with timeless boogie-woogie hits like "In the Mood," "Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree," and of course "God Bless America," this one night only event is pure toe - tapping fun!

Adding to the festivities will be an old-fashioned 50/50 raffle, with those proceeds being donated directly to Friends of Fisher House Orlando serving our local veterans and their families.

"This show is fabulous fun for all audiences and a great way to celebrate and support our Veterans! Don't miss these wonderful singers bring to life a by-gone era we all know and love!" confirms Heather Alexander, Executive Director of The Winter Park Playhouse.

The quarterly One-Night-Only events are very popular and consistently sell out. Tickets for this event are $65 each and patrons may call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at winterparkplayhouse.org for purchase and seat selection.

The 50/50 raffle will be the night of the event. For more information call The Playhouse box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.