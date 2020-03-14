The Winter Park Playhouse Announces 2 Week Suspension of Performances In Response To Global Health Crisis

The Winter Park Playhouse announces the suspension of the current production of, The Andrews Brothers, beginning this Sunday, March 15 for a 2 week period of time, in response to the state and national health guidelines. Performances will resume Wednesday April 1, 2020. We are limiting public gatherings for the remainder of the month due to the public health crisis. The Bella Notte cabaret scheduled for March 18 and 19 has been rescheduled for July 22 and 23, 2020.

Changes to the show schedule will be listed on the theatre website as of Monday, March 16. Ticket holders have the option to exchange their tickets for a performance of the same show, or donate their tickets as a tax deductible contribution.

As the community jointly moves through these unsettling times this global health emergency does have a crippling effect on theatres and artists. The Winter Park Playhouse is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization, and is hoping that patrons will consider rebooking tickets to another performance in April or donating the ticket purchase back to the theatre.

Patience is requested as the theatre re-books patrons through our box office. You may call 407-645-0145 or email at mail@winterparkplayhouse.org to request a ticket change or offer your ticket back in donation.





