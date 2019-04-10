The Villages' Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center Announces RENT 20th Anniversary Tour

The producers of the RENT 20th Anniversary Tour announced that single tickets for the upcoming tour engagement in The Villages, FL are on sale now. Tickets will be available at all of The Villages box offices, online at www.TheSharon.com, or by calling 352-751-7799.

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway... and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson's RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters-love.

The show received its world premiere off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996 to ecstatic reviews and transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. RENT is winner of the 1996 Tony Award for Best Musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It is one of only five musicals to win both awards.

Based on the original direction by Michael Greif (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, RENT), Evan Ensign will restage this 20th anniversary tour. Marlies Yearby (Tony Nomination, RENT) will serve as choreographer.

The RENT 20th Anniversary Tour is produced by Work Light Productions, whose other touring productions include Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Something Rotten!, and the upcoming tour of the 2016 Olivier Award-winning production of Jesus Christ Superstar.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories