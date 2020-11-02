The Venetian Resort Announces The Return Of Live Entertainment With THIS IS CHRISTMAS Holiday Show

Tickets on sale starting November 3 at 10 a.m. PST.

The Venetian Resort announces the return of live entertainment with "This is Christmas!" - a holiday show with a stellar cast of Broadway stars and "American Idol" finalists at The Venetian Theatre beginning November 27.

The show will feature performances from American Idol Season 2 finalist Lou Gazzara, award-winning Broadway star Randal Keith, Las Vegas performer Jaclyn McSpadden, master magician Ben Stone, American Idol Season 3 finalist Jasmine Trias, American Idol Season 5 semi-finalist Laura Suzanne Wright, and acclaimed director, producer and performer Eric Jordan Young.

Tickets ranging in price from $69.95 to $99.95, plus applicable fees, go on sale to the public Tuesday, November 3 at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets will be available for purchase online at Venetian.com or Ticketmaster.com, in person at any Venetian or Palazzo Box Office, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Grazie loyalty members will receive access to a presale beginning Monday, November 2 at noon PST. The presale will end Tuesday, November 3 at 9:59 a.m. PST.

Dates and show times are as follows:

Friday, November 27, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Saturday, November 28, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Sunday, November 29, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Friday, December 4, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Saturday, December 5, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Sunday, December 6, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Friday, December 11, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Saturday, December 12, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Sunday, December 13, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Friday, December 18, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Saturday, December 19, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Sunday, December 20, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Friday, December 25, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Saturday, December 26, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Sunday, December 27, 2020 (3 p.m. & 7 p.m.)

Guests will want to share this joyous holiday celebration with family and friends as the cast brings back memories of the most wonderful time of the year.

With this return of entertainment comes an enhanced guest experience at The Venetian Theatre, guided by the resort's Venetian Clean Commitment of more than 800 cleanliness and operational protocols rolled out in response to this year's pandemic. The set of guidelines, which incorporates guidance from national, state and local agencies, gives guest comfort that the resort is taking the appropriate steps to minimize risk and enhance safety for all Team Members and visitors. This includes new, physically distanced seating configurations to keep individual parties separate in the theatre, along with staggered entry and the use of e-tickets to minimize queue areas and to allow for contactless ticket scanning. High-touch areas such as seating, lobby bar counters and shared surfaces will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized prior to and between each performance, and the use of personal face masks will be required.

To verify its Venetian Clean standards, The Venetian Resort has been certified by Bureau Veritas, a nearly 200-year-old world leader in testing, inspection, and certification. Bureau Veritas has developed the Safe Guard Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label to support the operational activities for The Venetian as it continues to keep safety and hygiene at the forefront. The Cleveland Clinic serves as the Medical Advisor for Bureau Veritas' health, safety and sustainability programs, including Safe Guard.

In addition, The Venetian is the only large resort in Las Vegas currently providing ongoing monthly testing for COVID-19 to its front-line Team Members. As of October, The Venetian Resort has provided nearly 52,000 COVID tests since this proactive testing program began.

To provide transparency, top-line changes are shared at venetian.com/VenetianClean.

Shows View More Orlando Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You