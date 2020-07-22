The Studio Theatre at Tierra Del Sol Presents STAGED PLAY READING SERIES

Enjoy a Staged Play Reading of The Auntie Network by purchasing a virtual seat for $10. Choose from Aug 14th, Aug 21st, Aug 28th, Sept 4th, or Sept 11th at 7pm EDT. Tickets are on sale now. The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol will present its second Staged Play Reading: The Auntie Network by Elenna Stauffer. Visit: www.TheSharonStudio.com for past and upcoming virtual offerings.

Anne, a desperate, pregnant young woman makes her way to the sanctuary city of New York, as abortion rights have been stripped away across America. Two friends, Bex and Tish, open their home and hearts to her through a secret underground community called The Pipeline, an organized network that aids young women seeking abortions. When Anne makes an unexpected decision she forces Bex and Tish to reckon with the consequences of their best intentions. This modern day tale explores the realities of making choices for a baby as an adolescent.

The cast includes Roberta Emerson as Tish, Leslie Munson as Bex, Mia Prescott as Anne, and Alyson Johnson as Des.

The Management Team is composed of Resident Director Nathaniel Niemi, Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Video Producer/Company Manager Ryan Loeckel, Set Designer Kenneth Constant, Lighting Designer David Krupla, Sound/AV Designer Nick Erickson, Master Electrician Lindsey Young, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, Technical Director Clayton Becker, Stage Manager Grace Zottig, Assistant Production Manager Layna Hoopfer, Assistant Production Manager Leslie Munson and Assistant Stage Manager Stephanie Horn.

Details:

What: The Auntie Network by Elenna Stauffer

When: Your choice to stream it on Aug 14th, Aug 21st, Aug 28th, Sept 4th, or Sept 11th at 7pm EDT

Watch: Tickets are $10 | ON SALE NOW| Click here to purchase

