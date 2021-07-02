The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Names Melody Lynch as New President

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Board of Directors has elected Melody Lynch as its new President. Lynch, a Shareholder at Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor and Reed, P.A., succeeds Dr. Mary Palmer in the role. Her two-year term begins July 1, 2021.

"These are exciting times for the Orlando Philharmonic, and Melody will provide dynamic, forward-thinking leadership representative of a new generation of non-profit board members," said Paul Helfrich, executive director of the OPO. "With her background as a performer, experience in arts management, high esteem in the community, and genuine love of the arts, Melody is the perfect choice to lead our Board as we rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for our move to Steinmetz Hall. I am excited to work with her!"

Melody has served on the board of directors since February 2015. She also serves on the Arts League and Alumni Board of Visitors at her alma mater, Lake Highland Preparatory School, volunteers as a pro bono attorney with the Legal Aid Society of the Orange County Bar Association and Seniors First, and has a background in professional dance. Most recently she chaired the Executive Director Search Committee that brought Paul Helfrich to Orlando.

"I am honored to be asked to lead the Orlando Philharmonic Board as we move closer to our new home in Steinmetz Hall," said Melody Lynch. "While Dr. Mary Palmer has left huge shoes to fill after her tenure at the helm of the Board, the electric combination of Paul Helfrich as our Executive Director and Eric Jacobsen as our Music Director makes the role of President an exciting one to undertake. I can't wait to continue to work with Paul, Eric, the supremely talented musicians, the dedicated staff, and of course, all our wonderful donors and Friends to further the OPO's mission to be a world-class philharmonic."

Additional Philharmonic Board appointments include vice president and president-elect, Priscilla Azzolini, Partner/Director of Communications at Different Perspective; secretary, Lawrence Kellogg, Founder at LKLSG; and treasurer, Michelle Napier, Chief Revenue Officer at Orlando Health.