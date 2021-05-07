The Orlando Philharmonic Announces The Mary And Frank J. Doherty Principal Flute Chair

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra has announced the Mary and Frank J Doherty Principal Flute Chair. The Dohertys, long-time supporters of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra who have previously endowed OPO's Principal Clarinet Chair, leave a great legacy for the organization with this second endowment.

"We are very grateful to Mary and Frank for this most generous gift," said Paul Helfrich, executive director of the OPO. "Chair endowments provide a firm financial footing for the orchestra, assuring that we will always be able to attract and retain the best musicians available. We thank the Dohertys for their confidence, and for their vision."

The endowment was first announced on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the Philharmonic's Music in the Garden fundraising event at Mead Botanical Garden. Colleen Blagov currently holds the Mary and Frank J. Doherty Principal Flute Chair. The holder of the first principal chair endowed by this generous couple, the Mary and Frank J. Doherty Principal Clarinet Chair, is Colleen's husband, Nikolay Blagov- and this new endowment represents a new special connection between the two and the Doherty family.

"I am truly grateful for the incredible generosity shown by Frank and Mary Doherty," said Colleen Blagov, principal flute of the OPO. "The recent endowment of the Principal Flute chair is a testimony to their commitment to the Orlando Philharmonic's future, and I am humbled that I was able to inspire such an amazing philanthropic gesture."

Colleen has been a member of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra since 2005 as Second Flute/Piccolo, and Nikolay joined one year later in 2006. Colleen was named Principal Flute in January of 2008. She has been a featured soloist and chamber musician in Orlando, Columbus, Savannah, Colorado, and Hilton Head and was a three-time winner of the National Flute Association's Orchestral Competition. Colleen is also an active music educator, maintaining a private teaching studio and serving on the music faculty of Florida Southern College as adjunct Professor of Flute.

The Doherty's join other Philharmonic donors who have named chairs, including: