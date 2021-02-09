The King Center and Elko Concerts Present Little River Band

The King Center and Elko Concerts presents Little River Band on Friday, March 26 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on Sale Friday, February 12 at 10 a.m. at Kingcenter.com. Tickets begin at $69.50 (inclusive of fees). This is a socially distanced event and follows current health and safety guidelines.

For information on the King Center's safety measures visit: kingcenter.com/health-safety

Through the '70's and '80's, Little River Band enjoyed huge chart success with multiplatinum albums and chart topping hits like: "Reminiscing", "Cool Change", "Lonesome Loser", "The Night Owls", "Take It Easy On Me", and more.Bassist/vocalist Wayne Nelson joined the band in 1980, and worked alongside founding members with some of the most distinctive harmonies and vocal abilities, creating the unique LRB sound. One year later, guitarist extraordinaire Stephen Housden joined LRB bringing a rock element into the band's sound and helped contribute to their string of Top 10 hits. As band members departed, both Housden and Nelson worked together to bring LRB into the new millennium.

To date, lead singer/bassist Wayne Nelson has contributed his vocal and bass guitar talents on 22 Little River Band Albums/CD's. LRB continues to perform to sold out audiences, and Stephen Housden continues to write and participate in all things Little River Band. In November of 2016, LRB released, 'The Hits...Revisited,' on World Records - a CD consisting of 9 re-recorded hits along with 2 new songs. Little River Band is Wayne Nelson, Chris Marion, Rich Herring, Ryan Ricks, and Colin Whinnery.