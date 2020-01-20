The King Center Presents MusicWorks Concerts Production HOWARD JONES ACOUSTIC TRIO

Howard Jones has always been about the big picture. The singer, songwriter and keyboardist's songs explore universal themes including enlightenment, transcendence, and seeing past one's struggles in order to embrace the wider horizon beyond it.

He's sold millions of albums and had 15 top-40 global singles. While his music often overflows with addictive pop hooks, soaring vocals and creative arrangements, when you dig deeper, you'll find those larger perspectives embedded within.

Jones remains a household name for anyone who grew up in the '80s and '90s. Hear him perform his global hits

including "Things Can Only Get Better," "What is Love?," "New Song," and the iconic "No One is to Blame."

Tickets may be purchased by visiting kingcenter.com or by calling the King Center Ticket Office at 321.242.2219. Ticket office hours are Monday - Friday, Noon - 6pm & Sat, Noon - 4pm.





