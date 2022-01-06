The Dr. Phillips Center Announces Grand Opening Celebration Schedule Update

The Dr. Phillips Center has made a change to the opening community weekend celebration, marking the completion of Steinmetz Hall.

The Rise & Shine performance on Sunday, January 16, is no longer available due to scheduling changes. Tickets purchased have been transferred to the Friday, January 14 show. Guests with questions or concerns may contact the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at 407.358.6603.

Rise & Shine will bring more than 250 regional artists together for the first-ever performance in Steinmetz Hall. It will be a seamless blend of art forms with orchestral and choir arrangements, modern dance, spoken word, musical fusion of hip-hop, opera and jazz, ballet, improv comedy, folk and Asian-Latin gospel fusion for 90 minutes.