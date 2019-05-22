THE GOLDEN GAL LIVE! Announces Run at Orlando's Parliament House Footlight Theatre

Producer Josh Eads Presents brings you: The Golden Gals LIVE!

They're back!!! The runaway hit that played to sold-out houses is March is brought back for just 2 performances! AND it is being brought back during Orlando's BIG GAY WEEKEND. Admission to the show will also include entry to the Parliament House for the rest of the evening which includes drag shows, 3 DJ's, concerts, food vendors, 12 bars, themed events, and MORE.

Come and see international drag super star Ginger Minj and icons Divine Grace, Gidget Galore and Mr/Ms Adrian as they make 2 of your favorite episodes of everybody's favorite 80's TV show come to life! All of the sass, camp, and hilarity will be there as you watch the 4 gals live and love their lives in Miami. Local favorite Doug Ba'aser rounds out the cast as Rose's lesbian love interest and Blanche's gay brother!

Since her appearances on RuPaul's Drag Race 7 and All Stars 2, Ginger Minj (Blanche) has become one of the most sought after entertainers in the drag world. Ginger hails for Central Florida and cannot be happier about getting to spend some time at home working on this project for his hometown fans!

Divine Grace (Dorothy) is well known to crowds throughout the U.S. for her incredible Stevie Nicks impersonation and comedy routines.

Gidget Galore (Rose) and Mr/Ms Adrian (Sophia) are local legends beloved to audiences throughout Central Florida.

$25 General Seating tickets (in advance/$30 at the door) also include admission to the Parliament House for the remainder of the evening!

$50 VIP Experience tickets include seating in the first 4 rows, your very own cheesecake, signed cast poster, meet & greet after the show and admission to the Parliament House for the remainder of the evening!

Show time: May 31st and June 2nd at 7:30pm

The Parliament House Footlight Theatre

410 N. Orange Blossom Tr.

Orlando, FL 32805

Tickets available at https://goldengals.eventbrite.com





