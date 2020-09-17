THE FANTASTICKS Opening at the Athens Theatre

The Fantasticks at the Athens Theatre reminds us of when life was so tender.

Try to remember the kind of September

When life was slow and oh, so mellow. . .

Try to remember the kind of September

When you were a young and callow fellow,

Try to remember and if you remember then follow.

Follow, follow, follow.

Like many of us, you may have spent a good deal of time lately looking back--remembering a time when life was, indeed, mellow. These days, life may not be slow or mellow, but this September 25th through October 18th the Athens Theatre is opening her doors to a production that feels like a familiar, old memory covered in magical fairy dust. Whether you have seen The Fantasticks before or not, this production offers the perfect amount of sparkling nostalgia, humor, and magic to light up your week and will have you wanting to come back and see it again.

The Fantasticks' poetic dialogue and creatively breezy music has made this romantic and funny show an ever-popular production. Originally opening 60 years ago, it played Off-Broadway for 42 years-making it the world's longest running show. And then it was revived only four years after closing and ran for an additional 11 years!

This enduringly relevant show tells the love story of young Matt and Luisa. This young couple is about to jump off the edge of that magical cliff known as adulthood-with the world still full of excitement and wonder. They are naive but optimistic. They test their independence. They defy their fathers. They remind us that there is a certain kind of magic that comes from how we experience life, especially when we come home to the people we love.

The Fantasticks takes us to a simpler time, where forbidden love under the moonlight is only half the story, and Director Trevor Southworth has put together an incredibly talented cast that portrays this tale with the same magic as if it were the show's first time on stage. Young Matt is portrayed by Zachary Mitchell, who was last seen on DeLand's historic stage playing Dick in 9 to 5. Countering Zach's Matt is Luisa played by Miranda Robinson, a seasoned actress whom the Athens Theatre is excited to have debuting on their stage. The fathers will be played by Michael Funero (last seen as Arthur in Spamalot, along with several other Athens productions such as Sweeney Todd, Les Misérables and Inherit the Wind) and Donald Fields (who has appeared in over 18 Athens productions). The show's narrator and mysterious bandit, El Gallo, is played by Forrest Stringfellow, whose recent rollicking performance as one of the three actors in The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] had audiences rolling. Rounding out the cast are Henry played by Christopher deJongh (The Wedding Singer, Jekyll & Hyde, Annie); Mortimer portrayed by Nate Elliott (Jekyll & Hyde, Holiday Inn, Singin' In the Rain, The Producers, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised], etc.); and the Mute brought to life by Taylor Whiteman (Wedding Singer, The Producers, Annie).

The Athens Theatre invites you to experience the magic of The Fantasticks Friday, September 25th through October 18th! The historic Athens Theatre has taken numerous precautions to ensure the safety of its patrons, staff, volunteers, and actors and is located in Downtown DeLand with tickets priced from $11 to $30. To purchase your tickets in advance or find out more specific information about dates, times, and safety precautions, visit the Athens Theatre website online at www.AthensDeLand.com or call the Box Office at (386) 736-1500. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1:00 - 5:00 pm and 1½ hours before live performances.

