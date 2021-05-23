THE DEFINITION ASSOCIATION Will Be Performed By Maatology Productions at Orlando Fringe DigiFestival

Maatology Productions will premiere its stage play The Definition Association during Orlando International Fringe Festival's Digifestival June 4-18.

Coming off the heels of its critically-acclaimed and Young Howze Award-nominated stage play 3 Way Lovve, Maatology Productions sets its stage virtually with The Definition Association. A dark comedy/"mental horror" about the lives of two neighboring couples first meeting after a random incident. Thus, causing their lives to change after secrets are revealed unbeknownst to each other.

Written and directed by Emmy Award nominated writer, Marcus Maat Atkins, co directed by former Los Angeles talent agent Andrea Jacobs and produced by Wes Hubbard, The Definition Association will be on demand during Orlando Fringe's Digi-festival June 4-18 and live virtually June 4,5,11, 12,18 and 19 @530pm PT/730pm CT/830pm ET

DURATION: 1 HOUR 50 MIN,

FOR MATURE AUDIENCES ONLY (ADULT LANGUAGE, MILD VIOLENCE AND SEXUAL SITUATIONS)

For info on ON DEMAND broadcasts email to snaphoney2011@gmail.com

For info on live shows go to https://maatology-productions.myshopify.com/