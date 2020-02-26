THE ANDREWS BROTHERS Announced At The Winter Park Playhouse

The fun never ends at The Winter Park Playhouse as the madcap musical comedy, The Andrews Brothers, continues the theater's 17th season of professional musicals - March 13 through April 11, 2020. This hilarious adventure of mistaken identities and popular songs of the era is pure nostalgic fun! Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Saturday matinee performances at 2 p.m. and select Wednesday, Friday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Created by Roger Bean, The Andrews Brothers is a fast-paced, non-stop musical comedy about three earnest stagehands that are determined that the show must go on after learning that a USO performance of The Andrews Sisters is in jeopardy of cancellation! Mistaken identities and madcap adventures ensue... imagine Bing Crosby and Bob Hope in a road movie of Some Like It Hot! This musical is filled to the brim with 30 songs made famous by The Andrews Sisters and top artists of the World War ll generation including "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree," "Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive" and many more!

The outstanding professional cast for this production includes returning Playhouse actors Tay Anderson (Life Could Be A Dream, What A Glorious Feeling), Kevin Kelly (Murder For Two, Rat Pack Lounge, Ruthless, Forever Plaid), and Bert Rodriguez (Life Could Be A Dream, I Left My Heart, Breakin' Up is Hard To Do). Veteran stage professional Brance Cornelius makes his Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage debut.

Playhouse Artistic Director, Roy Alan, will direct and choreograph the production. Resident Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will music direct, and The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion, Brandon Miller on Bass, and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

Broadway World writes "Run, don't walk to the box office to see this highly polished, highly entertaining musical comedy...." and Grigware Talks Theatre says "Critics Pick. A Sensational show!"

For more tickets and information call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org .





