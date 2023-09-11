Sutton Foster & Brian Stokes Mitchell Join London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Dr. Phillips Center

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced The Residency Festival, featuring the return of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London and a cross-section of the world’s most impressive artists creating six one-of-a-kind concert experiences. The success of the Center’s sold-out Grand Celebration which marked the opening of Steinmetz Hall led to the creation of The Residency Festival. Returning to conduct the Royal Philharmonic is Edwin Outwater.

The Festival will now be an annual event. The Dr. Phillips Center is the only performing arts center in North America with such a residency. The Royal Philharmonic’s performances will feature collaborations with:

- Birmingham Royal Ballet – Tuesday, October 3, 2023

- Beck – Wednesday, October 4, 2023

- Harry Connick Jr. – Thursday, October 5, 2023

- Diana Ross – Friday, October 6, 2023

- Broadway Royalty featuring Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell – Saturday, October 7, 2023

- The Bach Festival Choir – Sunday, October 8, 2023

To celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime roster of artists, The Residency Festival will include a Gala dinner on October 5 prior to Harry Connick Jr.’s performance with the Orchestra. Pre-show dining events will also be available for guests before the other performances. Another highlight of The Residency during the October 8 performance by the Royal Philharmonic and The Bach Festival Choir will include a tribute to HM King Charles III in the year of his coronation featuring two pieces Handel Zadok The Priest and a Dr. Phillips Center commissioned orchestration of Tarik O’Regan’s Coronation Agnus Day, both of which were performed by members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra as part of the coronation service at Westminster Abbey in May 2023. The performance will mark the world premiere of the orchestration.

This eclectic roster of prominent artists will take center stage at the famed Steinmetz Hall. In addition to being one of the world's most remarkably acoustic spaces, the multi-form venue is also one of the very few theaters in the world that can transform in shape, seating and sound to accommodate a variety of art forms and events. Since January 2022, the biggest names in music and dance have graced its stage from Jennifer Hudson to the National Ballet of Ukraine, and more. Steinmetz Hall also ranked on Architecture Digest’s list of “The 11 Most Beautiful Theaters in the World” alongside storied venues such as Australia’s Sydney Opera House and the Opéra Garnier in Paris.

“Creating and producing this festival is another way to globally expand our vision of Arts for Every Life ®,” says Kathy Ramsberger, President & CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. “Pairing one of the world’s greatest orchestras with popular artists, this festival gives Orlando’s visitors and our hometown guests a chance to hear their music in unexpected ways in Steinmetz Hall.”

“The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra is proud to be returning this October to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts for a unique Residency that truly reflects the diverse spectrum of orchestral music,” says James Williams, Managing Director of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. “From the legendary musical worlds of Diana Ross, Beck and Harry Connick Jr, through to the exquisite beauty of Birmingham Royal Ballet’s dancers, the RPO’s 85 musicians will be bringing alive the world-class acoustics of the Steinmetz Hall to create exclusive musical experiences. We look forward with great anticipation to our forthcoming Residency and to reconnecting with Orlando’s audiences.”

With such a talented and diverse lineup of internationally recognized performers, The Residency Festival promises to attract international, national and local visitors.

Tickets go on sale Monday, September 11 at noon ET. Visit drphillipscenter.org for more information.