Student Rush Tickets Announced For THE SECRET RIVER at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Opera Orlando announces student RUSH tickets for the Saturday performances of The Secret River this weekend at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. These tickets will be available two hours before show time at the Dr. Phillips Center Box Office for both Saturday performances. Rush tickets are discounted to $15 per ticket and are available with valid student or faculty ID to all students and faculty members from any and all educational institutions. Students and faculty may receive two tickets per ID shown.

Opera Orlando marks a momentous occasion this weekend, December 17-19, with the world premiere of its very first commissioned opera, The Secret River, based on the book of the same name by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Central Florida resident, Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings. With music composed by University of Central Florida Pegasus Professor Stella Sung and a libretto by Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award-winning librettist Mark Campbell, it is a heartwarming story of how a young African-American girl, Calpurnia, searches for a secret river to help her family and small town. This story for all ages demonstrates the power of trusting one's imagination and the goodness within us all: perfect for the entire family.

Stay after the production for a special show-and-tell with the beautiful puppets created specifically for this new opera by MicheLee Puppets.

Keeping safety as its first priority in the presentation of its 2021-22 season, Opera Orlando continues to monitor the development of COVID-19 and the vaccination plans relating to the virus. The Company has remained in consultation with its health partners and Dr. Phillips Center to implement an appropriate and comprehensive plan centered on reduction of the risk of infection and the protection of audience members, cast and production teams, staff, and volunteers.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's upcoming season and planning online at www.operaorlando.org. Individual tickets for The Secret River and Rigoletto are on sale now through the Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.drphillipcscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0.

Season ticket packages are also available for Opera Orlando on the Town. Call (407) 512-1900 or visit www.operaorlando.org for "On the Town" subscriptions.