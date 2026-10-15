Spotlight: REDRUM, First Time Staged in Orlando
The Unauthorized Parody Musical of the Shining
Experience the hilariously outrageous REDRUM: The Unauthorized Parody Musical of the Shining for the first time staged in Orlando at Dr. Phillips Center. Get tickets now for this wickedly funny take on one of cinema's most iconic horror stories.
Playing October 22 through November 1 at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, REDRUM follows aspiring writer Jack Torrance as he accepts a winter caretaking job at the isolated Overlook Hotel. What begins as a quiet retreat quickly spirals into chaos, complete with psychic visions, haunted hallways, creepy twins, and plenty of musical theatre mayhem. All work and no play makes for an unforgettable night at the theater.
The New York Post calls it a "'Shining' parody [that] will be sleeper hit if it ever makes it to the stage." Learn more and purchase tickets at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.
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REDRUM The Unauthorized Parody Musical of The Shining
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