Spotlight: REDRUM, First Time Staged in Orlando

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Experience the hilariously outrageous REDRUM: The Unauthorized Parody Musical of the Shining for the first time staged in Orlando at Dr. Phillips Center. Get tickets now for this wickedly funny take on one of cinema's most iconic horror stories.

Playing October 22 through November 1 at the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, REDRUM follows aspiring writer Jack Torrance as he accepts a winter caretaking job at the isolated Overlook Hotel. What begins as a quiet retreat quickly spirals into chaos, complete with psychic visions, haunted hallways, creepy twins, and plenty of musical theatre mayhem. All work and no play makes for an unforgettable night at the theater.

The New York Post calls it a "'Shining' parody [that] will be sleeper hit if it ever makes it to the stage." Learn more and purchase tickets at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 12 Hrs 23 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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