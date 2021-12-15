Sondheim Cabaret Tribute Announced At Winter Park Playhouse

Russell Stephens will debut his new solo cabaret - Everybody Says Don't: The Music and Lyrics of Stephen Sondheim - at The Winter Park Playhouse on January 26 and 27, 2022 as part of the theatre's popular Spotlight Cabaret Series. Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Join Mr. Stephens as he pays tribute to one of the most legendary and impactful musical theatre composers and lyricists of all time. He will weave the story of Sondheim's celebrated career with his own personal performance history and recount the tale of his personal correspondence with Stephen Sondheim while studying at The University of Alabama.

Everybody Says Don't will feature well-loved songs from Broadway hits Follies, Sweeney Todd, A Little Night Music, Anyone Can Whistle, Company, Merrily We Roll Along and Sunday in the Park with George.

Russell is a native of Huntsville, Alabama and a proud graduate of The University of Alabama's Musical Theatre program. Regional credits include Crazy For Gershwin and Christmas My Way at The Winter Park Playhouse, A Class Act, Hello Dolly, Violet and Ragtime (Garden Theatre,) A Year With Frog and Toad (Mad Cow Theatre,) Plaid Tidings (Athens Theatre) and Sondheim on Sondheim (Celebration Theatre Co.) which he also directed.

"We are so happy to feature Russell in our cabaret series performing the unforgettable music of the great Stephen Sondheim! His incredible voice promises a special night not to be missed! " confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

Tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Cabarets are currently being performed on the theatre Mainstage and masks are required throughout the duration of the performance. Assigned seating is limited and performances sell out quickly, so advance reservations are strongly recommended.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the cabaret begins at 7:30 p.m. Call The Winter Park Playhouse box office 407-645-0145 to reserve tickets or go online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.