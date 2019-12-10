Sandy Shugart to Perform at the Garden Theatre

Sandy Shugart returns to the stage for a night of folksy, acoustic sounds. Valencia College's esteemed president performs at Garden Theatre on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $25 and are on sale now at gardentheatre.org. Shugart's concert is sponsored by Valencia College with additional support from Orlando Health.



Surrounded by a tight-knit group of musicians, Shugart creates a warm blend of folk-influenced, coffeehouse-style sounds. Shugart, a singer-songwriter, leads the group through original songs, accompanying the rich vocals with acoustic guitar. His 2019 performance featured his son on cello and daughter on vocals.



Sandy Shugart, president of Valencia College since 2000, has been touted by its trustees as one of the greatest leaders in academia. His tenure has resulted in Valencia growing to one of the largest colleges in the nation. The college was also awarded the first Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence in 2011. Serving some 70,000 students per year, Valencia is known for high rates of graduation, transfer, and job placement and has become something of a national laboratory for best practices in learning-centered education.



Shugart blends his career as president with a career as a poet and singer/songwriter, creating a unique performance style. His multifaceted interests nourish each other - his "day job" giving him material that is later turned into ballads and folk-rock lyrics of life, work, growing up, and growing old. While many of his university audiences expect a formal speech, they receive an engaging hour or more of stories, songs, and poems aimed at the heart more than the head.



Tickets: $25 ($15 with Valencia ID) Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.



Date: January 4, 2020 at 7:30 pm



This event is sponsored by Valencia College, with additional support from Orlando Health. Garden Theatre is supported in part by individual donors; the Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program; the State of Florida, Department of State, division of Cultural Affairs, and the Florida Council of Arts and Culture; and United Arts of Central Florida, home of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com.





