Steve-O, Roseanne Barr, and William Shatner Come To King Center This Fall

JACKASS star, stand-up comedian, and New York Times best-selling author, Steve-O, has added a new date to The Bucket List Tour. The star will be at The King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, FL, on Thursday, September 14th.

This show is for Adult Audiences Only – age limit of 18+ recommended.

Two new shows have also been announced at The King Center: Roseanne Barr – Live Comedy Show, Friday, October 13th and William Shatner – Live On Stage following a screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Friday, November 10th. Tickets on Sale this Friday, June 30th.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2023 – 8 PM:

AEG PRESENTS: ROSEANNE BARR: LIVE COMEDY SHOW

L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

Comedy superstar, award-winning actress, best-selling author, 2012 presidential candidate and the original domestic goddess, Roseanne Barr, continues to amaze. After nine years, 224 episodes, four Emmy Awards and countless other accolades, she single-handedly re-landscaped the medium of situational comedy forever. Her creation and stark portrayal of Roseanne Conner and the Conner family on ABC's “Roseanne” has been hailed as “the most groundbreaking kitchen-sink sitcom since 'All in the Family,'” (Entertainment Weekly) adding, “she's the funniest disturber of peace that we have.”

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2023 – 7 PM

AEG PRESENTS: WILLIAM SHATNER: LIVE ON STAGE

FOLLOWING A SCREENING OF START TREK II THE WRATH OF KHAN

L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

Set phasers to stun and beam yourself to the King Center for an unforgettable night with the original 'Captain James T. Kirk,' award-winning actor William Shatner, live on stage!

Following a screening of the classic film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” Shatner, one of Hollywood's most recognizable and beloved figures, will take to the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his seven decades-long career as an actor, producer, director, writer and – most recently – space-traveler. Fans will also have a chance to ask Mr. Shatner questions during an audience-led Q&A.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include premium seating and a photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner. Ticket go on sale Friday, June 30!

Don't miss your chance to see a Hollywood legend in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening.

Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday, June 30th at 10 AM.