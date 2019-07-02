SEASONS THE MUSICAL Plays the Dr. Phillips Center in September

From Orlando-based writers Elaine Pechacek and Katie Hammond, New Generation Theatrical presents SEASONS THE MUSICAL. SEASONS will play at the Dr. Phillips Center's Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater September 12-21.

SEASONS is a story about love. Spanning the course of one year, this original musical delves into the lives of two duos: Helen and Peter - classmates who reconnect at a high school reunion, and struggle with an unexpected pregnancy; and Hope and Mrs. Jones - a mother and daughter with a close bond who are celebrating a recent engagement while grappling with an unwelcome diagnosis. Poignant and touching, the musical explores these characters with humor and realism that will leave the audience wanting more.

SEASONS premiered at the 2014 Orlando Fringe Festival, followed by successful runs both throughout Central Florida, nationally in New York and Tampa, and internationally. The show is directed by Kenny Howard, and is produced by Generation Productions, starring Rebecca Fisher, Gabrielle Hockensmith, Megan Valle, Brian Zealand, Molly Schoolmeester, and Clare Lopez.

"I've been in love with SEASONS ever since I saw the show at Fringe a few years back," said director Kenny Howard. "I'm really looking forward to being a part of sharing this story with Orlando audiences in a new way and on a larger scale."

"We've been lucky at New Generation Theatrical to have had the opportunity to be able to focus on producing amazing original works by local writers through our free New Works Reading Series and upcoming Be Original Theater Festival, so selecting SEASONS as our next project at the Pugh just made sense to us," said producer Aaron Safer of New Generation Theatrical. "Not only is this musical a beautiful story, we're excited for the chance to once again shine the spotlight on the tremendous talent of writers right here in our community."

Tickets for SEASONS THE MUSICAL will be on Wednesday, July 3 and can be purchased at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org. Tickets prices range from $20 to $49.





