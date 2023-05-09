Running Man Theatre Company to Present RAP-UNZEL: An Original Rap Musical At The Orlando Fringe Festival

OCA's Running Man Theatre Company will present RAP-Unzel: An Original Rap Musical that puts a zany twist on the classic fairy tale. This uplifting and entertaining production will take place at the Orlando Fringe Festival on May 19, May 21, May 27, and May 28.

RAP-Unzel tells the story of a princess in a tower who is more than she seems. Through its catchy music and lyrics, this musical encourages audiences to listen to what others are saying, no matter how they choose to communicate. The book and lyrics are written by Ivan Negron, Edwin Vazquez, Conner Chaumley, Rileigh Erickson, Jenna Madere, and Marianne DiQuattro, with music by Charlie Hernandez. The production is directed by Marianne DiQuattro and features a talented cast that includes Christina Claudio as Rapunzel, Giles Connoly as Minimus, Giovanna DiQuattro and Keegan Thornton as the Little Witch, Laura Hernandez as the Witch, Daniel Horta as Prince Elliot, Katie Myers as the Witch's Mother, Edwin Vazquez as the King, and Tina Williams as the Queen.

What makes RAP-Unzel truly special is that it is written and performed with inclusivity at the helm. OCA's Running Man Theatre Company is dedicated to providing opportunities for actors of all abilities to showcase their talent and pursue their passion for the arts. "We are thrilled to bring RAP-Unzel to the Orlando Fringe Festival, a production that celebrates the strength and ambition of a brave young girl and showcases the incredible talents of our cast and creative team, many of whom are autistic or disabled," says Marianne DiQuattro, director of RAP-Unzel. "Through RAP-Unzel, we hope to inspire audiences to embrace differences and champion the limitless potential of every individual."

Performance Details:

RAP-Unzel: An Original Rap Musical

at The Pink Venue at the Orlando Fringe Festival

Presented by Massey Services and OCA: A Special Place for Special Needs

Friday, May 19 at 7:25 pm

Sunday, May 21 at 5:20 pm

Saturday, May 27 at 2:00 pm

Sunday, May 28 at 2:40 pm

Tickets: $15 and may be purchased at Click Here