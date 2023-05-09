Running Man Theatre Company to Present RAP-UNZEL: An Original Rap Musical At The Orlando Fringe Festival

This uplifting and entertaining production will take place at the Orlando Fringe Festival on May 19, May 21, May 27, and May 28.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts Photo 1 Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts
Review: THE SECRET GARDEN by Central Florida Vocal Arts at Dr. Phillips Center Photo 2 Review: THE SECRET GARDEN by Central Florida Vocal Arts at Dr. Phillips Center
Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse Photo 3 Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 4 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement

Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement

OCA's Running Man Theatre Company will present RAP-Unzel: An Original Rap Musical that puts a zany twist on the classic fairy tale. This uplifting and entertaining production will take place at the Orlando Fringe Festival on May 19, May 21, May 27, and May 28.

RAP-Unzel tells the story of a princess in a tower who is more than she seems. Through its catchy music and lyrics, this musical encourages audiences to listen to what others are saying, no matter how they choose to communicate. The book and lyrics are written by Ivan Negron, Edwin Vazquez, Conner Chaumley, Rileigh Erickson, Jenna Madere, and Marianne DiQuattro, with music by Charlie Hernandez. The production is directed by Marianne DiQuattro and features a talented cast that includes Christina Claudio as Rapunzel, Giles Connoly as Minimus, Giovanna DiQuattro and Keegan Thornton as the Little Witch, Laura Hernandez as the Witch, Daniel Horta as Prince Elliot, Katie Myers as the Witch's Mother, Edwin Vazquez as the King, and Tina Williams as the Queen.

What makes RAP-Unzel truly special is that it is written and performed with inclusivity at the helm. OCA's Running Man Theatre Company is dedicated to providing opportunities for actors of all abilities to showcase their talent and pursue their passion for the arts. "We are thrilled to bring RAP-Unzel to the Orlando Fringe Festival, a production that celebrates the strength and ambition of a brave young girl and showcases the incredible talents of our cast and creative team, many of whom are autistic or disabled," says Marianne DiQuattro, director of RAP-Unzel. "Through RAP-Unzel, we hope to inspire audiences to embrace differences and champion the limitless potential of every individual."

Performance Details:

RAP-Unzel: An Original Rap Musical

at The Pink Venue at the Orlando Fringe Festival

Presented by Massey Services and OCA: A Special Place for Special Needs

Friday, May 19 at 7:25 pm

Sunday, May 21 at 5:20 pm

Saturday, May 27 at 2:00 pm

Sunday, May 28 at 2:40 pm

Tickets: $15 and may be purchased at Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

ROCK HARD REVUE Returns To The Stage Saturday Nights At The Dreams Lounge & Bar Photo
ROCK HARD REVUE Returns To The Stage Saturday Nights At The Dreams Lounge & Bar

Ever wonder what it would be like to see a “Magic Mike” style show in real life?  Impressing audiences statewide for over 10 years with its 90-minute, fully costumed and choreographed Vegas-style production, Florida’s #1 male revue show “Rock Hard Revue” returns to the stage this month featuring sexy male performers, all-new themed production numbers, returning favorites, audience participation, live vocals and more.

The King Center for the Performing Arts and Entertainment Events Presents LATE NIGHT Photo
The King Center for the Performing Arts and Entertainment Events Presents LATE NIGHT CATECHISM

The King Center for the Performing Arts and Entertainment Events Presents have announced the Late Nite Catechism - coming to the King Center Studio Theatre later this summer on Saturday, August 5th at 7:30 PM.

Photos: Spend SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Titusville Playhouse Photo
Photos: Spend SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Titusville Playhouse

Take your first look at the beauty & art of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH at the Titusville Playhouse with brand new photos from the production! 

Review: THE SECRET GARDEN by Central Florida Vocal Arts at Dr. Phillips Center Photo
Review: THE SECRET GARDEN by Central Florida Vocal Arts at Dr. Phillips Center

There are some musical theatre scores that burrow themselves into your subconscious and stay with you long after the first listen or the first time experiencing a show in a darkened theatre. For me, Lucy Simon’s score for THE SECRET GARDEN is one of those that has permanent real estate in my head ever since I first listened to the cast album 32 years ago . Maybe it’s Ms. Simon’s soaring, beautiful melodies or Marsha Norman’s poetic and poignant lyrics (and book) but THE SECRET GARDEN is, vocally, as luscious and verdant as the garden that features prominently in the play. It is a perfect vehicle, then, for a company with “Vocal Arts” in its name – and in Central Florida Vocal Arts’ (CFVA) production, now playing through May 7th at the Dr. Phillips Center, the music takes center stage and is allowed to blossom into something truly magical.


More Hot Stories For You

ROCK HARD REVUE Returns To The Stage Saturday Nights At The Dreams Lounge & BarROCK HARD REVUE Returns To The Stage Saturday Nights At The Dreams Lounge & Bar
Photos: Spend SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Titusville PlayhousePhotos: Spend SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE At Titusville Playhouse
Opera Orlando To Present BASEBALL: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER, May 19 & 21Opera Orlando To Present BASEBALL: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER, May 19 & 21
THE SORAUREN BOOK CLUB to Play the Orlando Fringe in MayTHE SORAUREN BOOK CLUB to Play the Orlando Fringe in May

Videos

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey Video
Original LITTLE MERMAID Star Jodi Benson Praises Halle Bailey
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desperate Measures
The Winter Park Playhouse (5/12-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: A 90's Musical
Osceola Arts (6/09-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty & the Beast: In Concert
Northland Church (9/07-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Symphonic Swing
Northland Church (6/08-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Let Me See Your Booty: The Return of SharkTooth Sam
Orlando Fringe Festival (5/18-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas at the Movies: A Very Merry Sequel
Northland Church (12/07-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hand-Drawn Jazz
Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater (Dr. Phillips Center) (6/17-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Xanadu
Osceola Arts (7/21-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunday in the Park with George
Titusville Playhouse Inc. (5/12-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AIN'T DONE BAD
The Renaissance Theatre Company (5/22-5/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU