Riverside Theatre Announces The Return Of THE COMEDY ZONE & LIVE IN THE LOOP 

The Comedy Zone and Live and Loop return to Riverside Theatre with performances Friday and Saturday evenings most weekends for the remainder of the year.

THE COMEDY ZONE

Starting on April 28 & 29, The Comedy Zone will continue to bring the funniest professional comedians to the Waxlax Stage for uproarious evenings of fun. Shows are every Friday and Saturday evening with performances at 7pm and 9pm each day.

Scheduled comedians for April are:

April 28 & 29

James Yon & Absar Siddiqui

James is a Florida native and one of America's hottest up-and-coming comedians. He is also host of his own Xfinity Channel show.

A native of Chicago and from a Pakistani family, Absar's quick wit have made him a Florida favorite!

Scheduled comedians for May are:

May 5 & 6

Natasha Pearl Hansen & Jake Snell

Natasha was a regular author and contributor for Men's Health Magazine who began her comedy career at Second City in Chicago and found her love for stand-up.

Originally from Madison, Wisconsin, Jake's unique blend of cheeky, disarming stand-up have made him a Midwest favorite.

May 12 & 13

JJ Curry & Sheena Reagan

JJ is a southern Air Force vet with a very optimistic view on life and one half of the "The Curry Chicken" podcast.

Named as Florida's Funniest Female in 2018, Sheena has been touring and winning over audiences with her explosive personality.

May 19 & 20

Gid Pool & Seetha Radha

Gid Pool may be the most famous comedian you've never heard about. He's old, got attitude, and speaks his mind.

Originally from India, Seetha takes the audience through a hilarious journey through his culture, career and family.

May 26 & 27

Greg Hall & Kojo Prince

With guitar in hand, Greg delights audiences with his songwriting, singing and funny observations of life.

Kojo's comedy style is silly, energetic and animated.

Comedy Zone dates for the rest of 2023 are:

June 2 & 3, 9 & 10, 16 & 17, 23 & 24

July 7 & 8, 14 & 15, 21 & 22, 28 & 29

August 4 & 5, 11 & 12, 18 & 19, 25 & 26

September 15 & 16, 22 & 23, 29 &30

October 6 & 7, 13 & 14, 20 & 21, 27 & 28

November 3 & 4, 10 & 11

December 1 & 2, 8 & 9, 15 & 16

Comedy Zone tickets are $25.

LIVE IN THE LOOP

A musical variety of the best local musicians will perform on our expanded Outdoor Loop Stage with different groups scheduled for every night. Bands play from 5:30pm-9pm each evening.

A new tented area with tables and special benefits will be available for $5 each night. These tables will be reserved by the purchaser for the entire evening. No tickets will be required for general seating or lawn chair spaces.

Scheduled performers for April are:

Friday, April 28

AMERICAN BANDSTAND

Popular music from an earlier era.

Saturday, April 29

STONE CLONES

Playing classic hits from the Rolling Stones.

Scheduled performers for May are:

Friday, May 5

COLLINS & COMPANY

Rock & Pop music hits.

Saturday, May 6

ST. JOHN'S WOOD

Playing hits from the best British bands.

Friday, May 12

Luna PEARL

Playing top of the charts cover music.

Saturday, May 13

JERZI

Playing oldies to today's hits on an electric ukulele.

Friday, May 19

JESSE & THE THEIVES

Rock & Pop music hits.

Saturday, May 20

VINCE LOVE & THE SOUL CATS

Rhythm and Blues.

Friday, May 26

RECKLESS SHOTS

The legendary local Blues band.

Saturday, May 27

NASTY HABITS

Playing 80's, 90's and pop hits.

Live in the Loop concerts are FREE with no ticket required.

Live in the Loop coincides with the Comedy Zone dates for the rest of 2023. For additional information or to purchase tickets, call the Riverside Theatre Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.