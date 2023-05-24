Riverside Theatre Offers Backstage Tours

Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell, Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, and Director of Special Initiatives/CFO Patti Rooney, announces the return of Backstage Tours. After a long hiatus, Backstage Tours are designed for anyone interested in seeing how a show is created at Florida’s largest, professional, non-profit theatre.

Get an entertaining, story-filled tour backstage and see the set designs and props up close. Meet some of the talented people that make it all happen. Learn more about how the shows are created and brought to life on stage. Tour the scene and paint shops, wardrobe area, rehearsal hall and dressing rooms. Tours roughly last one hour and are available on select Fridays at 10am and 2pm throughout the year.

Tours are as follows:

June 2 @ 10am & 2pm

July 7 @ 10am & 2pm

August 4 @ 10am & 2pm

September 8 @ 10am & 2pm

October 6 @ 10am & 2pm

November 3 @ 10am & 2pm

December 1 @ 10am & 2pm

Dates for 2024 will be announced at a later date.

The cost is $5 per person, but Free for upper donor members of Riverside Theatre. Tour capacity is limited. To reserve your spot, call the Riverside Theatre Box Office at 772-231-6990 between 11am and 4pm Tuesday through Friday.

Riverside Theatre is located at 3250 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963. Riverside Theatre programs are sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Riverside Theatre is a member of the Cultural Council of Indian River County, the Indian River Chamber of Commerce, and the Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce.