Riverside Theatre Offers Backstage Tours

Tours begin on June 2.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
David Foster And Katharine McPhee And More Come To The King Center This October Through Fe Photo 2 David Foster And Katharine McPhee And More Come To The King Center This October Through February
THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON Debuts At The Orlando Fringe Festival Photo 3 THE OLD MAN AND THE OLD MOON Debuts At The Orlando Fringe Festival
PeeVira to Present SCAREAVAN at Orlando Fringe Theatre Festival This Month Photo 4 PeeVira to Present SCAREAVAN at Orlando Fringe Theatre Festival This Month

Riverside Theatre Offers Backstage Tours

Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell,  Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, and Director of Special Initiatives/CFO Patti Rooney,  announces the return of Backstage Tours. After a long hiatus, Backstage Tours are designed for anyone interested in seeing how a show is created at Florida’s largest, professional, non-profit theatre.   

Get an entertaining, story-filled tour backstage and see the set designs and props up close. Meet some of the talented people that make it all happen. Learn more about how the shows are created and brought to life on stage. Tour the scene and paint shops, wardrobe area, rehearsal hall and dressing rooms. Tours roughly last one hour and are available on select Fridays at 10am and 2pm throughout the year. 

Tours are as follows:

June 2 @ 10am & 2pm

July 7 @ 10am & 2pm

August 4 @ 10am & 2pm

September 8 @ 10am & 2pm

October 6 @ 10am & 2pm

November 3 @ 10am & 2pm

December 1 @ 10am & 2pm

Dates for 2024 will be announced at a later date.

The cost is $5 per person, but Free for upper donor members of Riverside Theatre. Tour capacity is limited. To reserve your spot, call the Riverside Theatre Box Office at 772-231-6990 between 11am and 4pm Tuesday through Friday. 

Riverside Theatre is located at 3250 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963. Riverside Theatre programs are sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Riverside Theatre is a member of the Cultural Council of Indian River County, the Indian River Chamber of Commerce, and the Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce. 



RELATED STORIES - Orlando

Pride Month Kicks Off With History Fort Lauderdales TAKE PRIDE! A RETROSPECTIVE OF LGBTQ L Photo
Pride Month Kicks Off With History Fort Lauderdale's TAKE PRIDE! A RETROSPECTIVE OF LGBTQ LIFE IN SOUTH FLORIDA

PRIDE month kicks off with History Fort Lauderdale's “Take PRIDE! A Retrospective of LGBTQ Life in South Florida” exhibit opening reception at 6 p.m. on May 31 at Galleria Fort Lauderdale.

Riverside Theatre Offers Backstage Tours Photo
Riverside Theatre Offers Backstage Tours

Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell,  Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, and Director of Special Initiatives/CFO Patti Rooney,  announces the return of Backstage Tours. After a long hiatus, Backstage Tours are designed for anyone interested in seeing how a show is created at Florida’s largest, professional, non-profit theatre.   

MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW & More Set for 2023–2024 Broadway Season at the King C Photo
MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW & More Set for 2023–2024 Broadway Season at the King Center for the Performing Arts

The American Theatre Guild, with ASM Global and the King Center unveiled its 23–24 Season for the King Center for the Performing Arts in Melbourne, FL. Learn how to purchase tickets!

NEWSIES Comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Photo
NEWSIES Comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

 Inspiring everyone to fight for what's right and seize the day, Slow Burn Theatre Company’s 2022/2023 season in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts culminates with the Tony Award-winning Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical from Saturday, June 10 through Sunday, June 25.


More Hot Stories For You

Pride Month Kicks Off With History Fort Lauderdale's TAKE PRIDE! A RETROSPECTIVE OF LGBTQ LIFE IN SOUTH FLORIDAPride Month Kicks Off With History Fort Lauderdale's TAKE PRIDE! A RETROSPECTIVE OF LGBTQ LIFE IN SOUTH FLORIDA
Riverside Theatre Offers Backstage ToursRiverside Theatre Offers Backstage Tours
MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW & More Set for 2023–2024 Broadway Season at the King Center for the Performing ArtsMEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW & More Set for 2023–2024 Broadway Season at the King Center for the Performing Arts
NEWSIES Comes to the Broward Center for the Performing ArtsNEWSIES Comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Videos

Video: The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's Video Video: The Company of SOME LIKE IT HOT and Darlene Love Pay Tribute To Tina Turner At Sardi's
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video
How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# AIN'T DONE BAD
The Renaissance Theatre Company (5/22-5/28)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Symphonic Swing
Northland Church (6/08-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Frozen JR
Athens Theatre (1/26-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Old Man and the Old Moon
Orlando Fringe Artspace (5/17-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Christmas at the Movies: A Very Merry Sequel
Northland Church (12/07-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
Athens Theatre (4/12-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre UCF’s Pegasus PlayLab: Bite Me
Theatre UCF Black Box (6/14-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
Athens Theatre (9/22-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville
Athens Theatre (7/14-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Discover the City Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You