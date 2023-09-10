Review: THE PROM at Titusville Playhouse

Titusville Playhouse has once again brought Broadway magic to life with their latest production of THE PROM. This heartfelt and exuberant musical, which has built a following due to its popular Broadway run and the Netflix film is a touching and joyous celebration of love, acceptance and the transformative power of self-discovery. It is fresh and fantastic on the Titusville stage, allowing the audience to connect with the frenetic and fun story and have a blast at the same time.

THE PROM, with music by Matthew Sklar, book and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and book by Bob Martin, THE PROM tells the story of Emma (Delaney Sue McGough), a high school student who wants to bring her girlfriend to the prom but faces opposition from the conservative residents of her small town. When a group of narcissistic Broadway performers hear about Emma's plight, they decide to use her story to resurrect their own dwindling careers. And so, the actors, Dee Dee Allen (Mandy Kerridge), the two-time Tony award winning diva, Barry Glickman (Steven J. Heron) her flamboyant friend and costar, their friend Angie (Sarah Ruth Joyner), the perpetual chorus girl, and Trent Oliver (Cory Evans) a Julliard trained actor in between jobs head to Indiana, along with their agent, Sheldon (Danny Sanchez) to right this wrong, and hopefully get some good publicity in turn. They arrive in Indiana just in time to crash a meeting of the parents and students where school principal, Mr. Hawkins (Thomas Greene) tries to convince those gathered to allow the prom to happen. But the “liberal democrats from Broadway”, though well intentioned, create more complications for Emma with their rousing entrance onto the scene. Not taking a hint, the actors try to drum up support for Emma (in some very hilarious ways) resulting in a seemingly positive outcome – a prom mandated by the state’s attorneys. But this is not quite the happy ending Emma hoped for, causing the four friends to rethink their motives and the impact they may have had on the situation. But once Emma recovers, she finds the courage to speak for herself, healing the community and finally “building a prom” for everyone.

Director Niko Stamos’ direction of THE PROM is fast-paced and effective, making great use of the Titusville stage and keeping the pace of the evening strong. He has gathered together a stellar cast who ensure that the characters, their flaws, and the story are brought to life with vibrant energy. Speaking of the cast, the entire ensemble is full of talent and energy, each bringing their own flavor of “Zazz” to the stage. Mandy Kerridge is fantastic as Dee Dee Allen, capturing the essence of the Broadway diva and bringing her to life effectively. Kerridge's incredible vocal abilities shine in Dee Dee's standout songs and is a thrill to watch on stage. Steven J. Heron, who also serves as the Executive Artistic Director of the Titusville Playhouse, is delightful as Barry Glickman. He portrays Barry as campy, boisterous, and bombastic, while also revealing a softer side that makes you want to root for him. Sarah Ruth Joyner and Cory Evans shine as Angie and Trent, respectively, each having their own moment in the spotlight. Myanell Enriquez delivers some touching moments as Alyssa, Emma's in-the-closet girlfriend (and daughter of the PTA president, Mrs. Greene, played menacingly by Holly Fuller.) However, it is Delaney Sue McGough's performance as Emma that steals the show. McGough brings a perfect mix of heartache and optimism to the role, captivating the audience with her stunning performance and showing off her own powerful voice in Emma’s musical numbers.

The creative team behind THE PROM ensures that this dazzling musical shines on stage. Jordyn Linkous' choreography is fast-paced, high-energy and exciting to watch. The costumes and wig designs (also by Mr. Linkous) are equally fantastic, particularly the sequined outfits for Dee Dee, the over the top costumes from “The Acceptance Song” and the colorful prom fashions. Niko Stamos' scenic and projection designs are dynamic and visually exciting and set the right atmosphere. Sound and Lighting Design by Spencer Crosswell and Davis Vande Steeg create the perfect tone for the evening. Spencer Crosswell's work as Musical Director is great, creating powerful sounds from the cast, especially in group numbers such as the emotionally powerful "Unruly Heart".

Overall, Titusville Playhouse's production of THE PROM is an exhilarating evening of theatre. It serves as both a form of escapism and entertainment, as well as an important commentary on the need for acceptance and justice in our society. Above all, it is just downright fun and is a show you don’t want to miss.

THE PROM, presented by Titusville Playhouse, runs through October 1st. Performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Niko Stamos, Titusville Playhouse

Headline and Bottom Photo: The Cast of The Prom

Top Photo: Steven J. Heron as Barry Glickman, Mandy Kerridge as Dee Dee Allen & the Cast of The Prom

Middle Photo 1: Steven J. Heron as Barry Glickman & Delaney Sue McGough as Emma Nolan

Middle Photo 2: The Cast of The Prom

Middle Photo 3: Mandy Kerridge as Dee Dee Allen with Danny Sanchez as Sheldon & Cory Evans as Trent Oliver