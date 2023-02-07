Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: NUNSENSE A-MEN! at The Winter Park Playhouse

An entertaining, fun and funny production of an audience favorite with a unique twist.

Feb. 07, 2023  

Experiencing something familiar through a new lens can be particularly thrilling. Whether that be a story brought to the stage from a beloved book or film, an untold side of a familiar tale or a modern take on a classic - experiencing something old in a new and different way is exciting. That was my experience seeing The Winter Park Playhouse's latest production, NUNSENSE A-MEN! - a mounting of the classic Dan Goggin musical comedy with a twist - all the Nuns that in"habit" the stage are played by men (thus the "A-Men!" in the title.) And as with so many productions of this audience favorite before it, The Winter Park Playhouse's production of NUNSENSE A-MEN! delivers many laughs and a downright good time.

If you have been to a production of NUNSENSE before you know the story: Five of the Little Sisters of Hoboken are staging a fundraiser in the gym of Mt. St. Helen's Elementary School to bury four of their sisters who died, along with 48 others, after eating bad vichyssoise soup served by their chef, Sister Julia, Child of God. The sisters buried most of the deceased nuns, but ran out of money (thanks to a controversial purchase by the Reverend Mother), forcing them to stage this show to raise the funds for the remaining four funerals. The fundraiser, presented in a variety show format allows each sister to "shine in their own way", but not everything goes to plan - creating much of the comedy for the evening.

Review: NUNSENSE A-MEN! at The Winter Park Playhouse Dan Goggin's book, lyrics and music continue to hold up well in this adaptation - delivered freshly by the cast of five actors embodying the Little Sisters. Director Roy Alan has assembled a rock-solid cast who each bring their own take to these timeless characters. As the Mother Superior, Sister Mary Regina, David Michael Green brings solid comic timing and some hilarious moments to the stage, especially in the Reverend Mother's gut-busting scene at the end of act one. As Sister Mary Hubert, Bert Rodriguez is the perfect foil to Mr. Green's RevMo - delivering some of the best vocals of the evening, especially in Hubert's closing number, "Holier Than Thou". Dustin Cunningham infuses his portrayal of Sister Robert Anne with chutzpah mixed with a deep care for her chosen vocation. As Sister Mary Amnesia, Ryan J. Lynch gives the audience an innocent and subtle take on the nun who doesn't remember her real name (A crucifix fell on her head, her memory's gone, what a shame...). Finally, as Sister Mary Leo, Alexander LaPlante portrays the novice/ballerina as enthusiastic and bright eyed with some strong ballet skills to boot.

Review: NUNSENSE A-MEN! at The Winter Park Playhouse As always, the creative team for Winter Park Playhouse's NUNSENSE A-MEN! does an excellent job bringing this story to vivid life on stage. CJ Sikorski's scenic design gives these nuns a solid place to play - a realistic gym backdrop decked out for a school production of GREASE. J. Adam Smith's sound design and Sarah Griffin's lighting create a strong ambience for the evening and Monica Titus' costumes, are "good habits" as I like to say. Finally, musical director Christopher Leavy creates the perfect musical setting for the show and leads a small but mighty live band who provide the score for the evening.

Overall, The Winter Park Playhouse's production of NUNSENSE A-MEN! Is a rollicking good time. It is entertaining, fun and funny and provides a unique twist on a show that has become an audience favorite over the last forty years. So whether you have seen NUNSENSE many times before or you are a "novice", don't miss your chance to see the Little Sisters of Hoboken take The Winter Park Playhouse stage in this funny, "nunny" musical.

NUNSENSE A-MEN!, presented by The Winter Park Playhouse, runs through February 18th. Tickets range from $39 to $46 ($20 for Industry, Student and Active Military). Performances take place at The Winter Park Playhouse which is located at 711 Orange Avenue Suite C Winter Park, FL 32789. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://winterparkplayhouse.org/ or calling (407) 645-0145.

Photo Credit: All photos Courtesy of The Winter Park Playhouse

Photos : Courtesy of The Winter Park Playhouse

Top Photo : David Michael Green

Header and Bottom Photo : (clockwise from bottom center) David Michael Green, Bert Rodriguez, Dustin Cunningham, Alexander LaPlante, Ryan J. Lynch




