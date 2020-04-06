Relief Fund for Orlando Performing Arts Community Launched

If you are a member of the Orlando area Performing Arts Community - in any capacity - and you have a legitimate immediate need for a little financial assistance due to loss of income related to the current pandemic - please do not hesitate to apply for a small financial gift from the newly formed Central Florida Performing Artist Relief Fund.

The fund is processing requests and dispersing gifts in cyclical batches. The deadline to apply for the current batch is WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8, 2020 at 8 pm. Apply NOW by logging onto www.Watermarkonline.com/actorsfund

The application is quick and easy to fill out - It is non-invasive and does not require that you demonstrate hardship. The Fund trusts in those in our Arts Community to only apply if the need is real. The Fund will verify is that you are indeed a person who typically derives their income from participation in the performing arts engaged in Osceola, Seminole, or Orange County, Florida.

NOTE: If you do not have a Venmo account we require that applicants set up a FREE Venmo account in advance of applying for assistance - for the purpose of receiving your gift. Visit the app store or log onto Venmo.com to do so.

Apply to the fund by 8 pm on April 8, 2020 to receive your financial gift on or before Saturday, April 11, 2020: www.Watermarkonline.com/actorsfund





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You