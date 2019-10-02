ROCKY HORROR Comes to the Garden Theatre

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience is one of Garden Theatre's most popular events, selling out the 295-seat theatre each year. The interactive experience on Halloween night features pre-show activities and in-show interactions. The event will begin at 10:00 pm on October 31, 2019. Schedule details will be announced soon.



It's just a jump to the left! This crowd favorite Halloween event is back for the fourth year with trivia, costume contests, fun games, and an interactive screening of the 1975 cult film The Rocky Horror Picture Show. And of course, Miss P. Tart is back to host the evening.



The Rocky Horror Picture Show did not become an instant hit after its 1975 release but has built a cult following since the original premiere. Telling the story of young and stranded sweethearts who meet the mad Dr. Frank N. Furter, the movie engages the audience with interactive scenes throughout the film. Now-iconic songs such as "The Time Warp," "Sweet Transvestite," and "Dammit, Janet" intersperse the horror-parody plot involving Janet, Brad, Riff Raff, Magenta, Columbia, and others.



Audience members are encouraged to participate by dancing along to "The Time Warp," and by using the props in the prop bags available for purchase. At the Garden Theatre showing, no outside props will be allowed inside the theatre. However, audience members may purchase prop bags for $8.



The Rocky Horror Picture Show Experience is rated R.



Tickets: $15. All tickets are reserved seating, and advanced purchase is recommended. All orders are subject to a $1 ticket fee.



Prop Bags: $8. Prop bags are optional, but no outside props will be allowed inside the theatre.



Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You