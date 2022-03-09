Photos: Renaissance Theatre Company Presents GORGEOUS

Renaissance Theatre Company presents Gorgeous playing now through April 10, 2022 at the Ren in Orlando.

Opening to a sold-out audience, Gorgeous is a hilarious, irreverent new musical written by Donald Rupe. Loosely based on the cult classic movie "Drop Dead Gorgeous", the show tells the story of the Ms. Golden Boot Pageant (andscholarshipceremony) in St. Crowd, Florida... which is almost certainly not a parody of the Silver Spurs Rodeo in St. Cloud, Florida.

Quirky, offensive and over-the-top, the show features such outlandish characters as the town choreographer Svedka Stolichnaya and pageant director/mom Breanna Buckley, played by local favorites Blake Aburn and Rebecca Jo Lightfoot.

This is the very first production of the full-length version of the show, following the abbreviated version that premiered at Orlando Fringe Festival to enthusiastic audiences and critical acclaim.

"Audiences of Gorgeous are seeing something that has never been seen anywhere else... and it's hysterical," says Artistic Director and Co-Founder of the Ren Donald Rupe. "It's about a place that many people have heard of or visited (St. Cloud, Florida) where I grew up. When the characters sing about the amoebas in the lake, many people know exactly which lake. When there are little lines about real-life landmarks that sound too ridiculous to be true, locals may remember the real-life inspiration. Fans of movies like 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' and 'Miss Congeniality' will love this feel-good, funny musical, which is meant to be a comedic escape from the real world."

Founded in February 2021 by Donald Rupe and Chris Kampmeier, Renaissance Theatre Company moved into its new 15,468 square foot theatre space in Loch Haven Park in Summer 2021. Renaissance Theatre Company (or the Ren) is dedicated to bringing original theatre to Orlando and beyond. Through fair pay for artists, sustainability and diversity, the company hopes to grow a new audience for theatre in Orlando.

Experience Gorgeous playing now through April 10, 2022 at Renaissance Theatre Company located at 415 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803. Tickets are $25. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.rentheatre.com.

The Cast of GORGEOUS