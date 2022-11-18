Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Titusville Playhouse

Are you dreaming of a WHITE CHRISTMAS? Grab your winter coat and head on down to the Titusville Playhouse for some holiday magic as the classic film comes to life onstage.

See photos of the production below!

The show opens Friday, November 18 and runs through Sunday, December 18! Tickets begin at $25 and are available online at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including "Blue Skies," "I Love A Piano," "How Deep Is the Ocean" and the perennial title song, White Christmas is a holiday classic onstage.

The cast stars Vince Wingerter as Bob Wallace, Thomas Greene as Phil Davis, Kristen Olson as Betty Haynes & Jennifer Wingerter as Judy Haynes.

With Chantelle (Wingerter) Ripley as Martha Watson, James "Jimbo" Bordenkircher as General Henry Waverly, Payton Zeegers as Susan Waverly.

Rounding out the cast are Andrew Sparks as Ralph Sheldrake/Ensemble, Myanell Enriquez as Rita/Ensemble, Sarah Crouch as Rhoda/Ensemble, Steven J. Heron as Ezekiel Foster/Mr. Snoring Man, Noah Thomas as Mike Nulty/Ensemble, Erica deJongh as Tessie/Mrs. Snoring Man, Cullen Sanders as Ensemble/Dance Captain, Patrick Miller as Ensemble, and Madison Ripley as Ensemble.

Executive Artistic Director, Steven J. Heron, directs the TPI production of

WHITE CHRISTMAS, featuring choreography by Ryan Hendricks and music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Jordyn Linkous as wig designer, Spencer Crosswell as sound designer, Clifford Spulock as lighting designer, Cliff Price as scenic designer, Niko Stamos as projection designer, Jonathan Willis as props designer & scenic painting, costume design by Jordyn Linkous & Janine Sunday and Morgan Firestone as stage manager.