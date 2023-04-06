Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse

The show opens Friday, April 7 and runs through Sunday, April 30.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Take your first look INTO THE WOODS at the Titusville Playhouse!

The show opens Friday, April 7 and runs through Sunday, April 30! Tickets begin at $25 and are available online at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

Into the Woods blends five of Grimms famous fairy tales with an original story of a childless Baker and his Wife, who attempt to reverse a curse on their family in order to have a child. The show features the stories of Cinderella, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood and Jack the Giant Killer as it explores what happens after the happily ever after.

The cast stars Steven J. Heron (Executive Artistic Director) as the Baker, Katie Gonzalez-Mussler as the Baker's Wife, Jaclyn Leal as the Witch, Emilee Mari Fruscella as Cinderella, Thomas Greene as Jack, Lindsey Strembicki as Little Red Ridinghood and Sasha Faye as Rapunzel.

Rounding out the fairytale world are Terrence Girard as the Mysterious Man, Christina Griffith as Cinderella's Stepmother, Myanell Enriquez as Lucinda, Gabriela Astwood as Florinda, James "Jimbo" Bordenkircher as Cinderella's Father/Granny, Traci McGough as Jack's Mother, Gabriel Garcia as Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Noah Thomas as Rapunzel's Prince, Andrew Sparks as the Steward, and Lucas Engle as Milky White. With Kingston Moore Narrating the show and featuring Malinda Villain as the Giant & Mary Henderson as Cinderella's Mother.

Associate Artistic Director, Niko Stamos, directs the Playhouse production of INTO THE WOODS, featuring music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Jordyn Linkous as Costume & Wig Designer, Spencer Crosswell as Sound Designer, Clifford Spulock as Lighting Designer, Davis Vande Steeg as Master Electrician, Christopher Rhoton as Scenic/Projection Designer, Jonathan Willis as Props/Puppetry Designer & Scenic Painting, Eric Norton as Technical Director, and Morgan Firestone as stage manager.

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
The Cast of Into the Woods

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Katie Gonzalez-Mussler as the Baker?s Wife & Steven J. Heron as the Baker

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Jaclyn Leal as the Witch & Sasha Faye as Rapunzel

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Emilee Mari Fruscella as Cinderella

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Thomas Greene as Jack & Lucas Engle as Milky White

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Gabriel Garcia as Cinderella?s Prince & Noah Thomas as Rapunzel?s Prince

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Katie Gonzalez-Mussler as the Baker?s Wife & Andrew Sparks as the Steward

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Thomas Greene as Jack, Traci McGough as Jack?s Mother & Lucas Engle as Milky White

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Lindsey Strembicki as Little Red Ridinghood & Gabriel Garcia as the Wolf

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Noah Thomas as Rapunzel?s Prince & Gabriel Garcia as Cinderella?s Prince

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Emilee Mari Fruscella as Cinderella, Gabriela Astwood as Florinda & Myanell Enriquez as Lucinda

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Lindsey Strembicki as Little Red Ridinghood

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Andrew Sparks as the Steward & Katie Gonzalez-Mussler as the Baker?s Wife

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Kingston Moore as the Narrator

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Emilee Mari Fruscella as Cinderella

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Sasha Faye as Rapunzel

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Myanell Enriquez as Lucinda, Gabriela Astwood as Florinda, James ?Jimbo? Bordenkircher as Cinderella?s Father, Christina Griffith as Cinderella?s Mother and Emilee Mari Fruscella as Cinderella

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
Terrence Girard as Mysterious Man & Steven J. Heron as the Baker

Photos: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at The Titusville Playhouse
The Cast of Into the Woods



INTO THE WOODS Comes to the Titusville Playhouse This Week Photo
INTO THE WOODS Comes to the Titusville Playhouse This Week
Take your first look INTO THE WOODS at the Titusville Playhouse!  The show opens Friday, April 7 and runs through Sunday, April 30!
CFCArts Celebrates 100 Years Of Disney Music With ONCE UPON A DREAM Photo
CFCArts Celebrates 100 Years Of Disney Music With ONCE UPON A DREAM
Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) has announced its production of Once Upon A Dream: 100 Years of Musical Magic. Featuring 300 members, this immersive extravaganza will be a musical revue of Disney animated and live-action films from the last century.
The Bell is Tolling at the Athens Theatre With THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Photo
The Bell is Tolling at the Athens Theatre With THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
For nearly two centuries, Victor Hugo's novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, has captured the imaginations of readers all over the globe.  Set in one of the most recognizable buildings ever created, the story follows the trials and tribulations of the outcast bell ringer, Quasimodo, as he navigates through a world of colorful characters filled with lust, deceit, and revenge.  
New Indoor/Outdoor Market Renaissance Fair And Cabaret Competition At Musical Mondays Debu Photo
New Indoor/Outdoor Market 'Renaissance Fair' And Cabaret Competition At 'Musical Mondays' Debut At The Ren
Beginning this Sunday, April 2, Renaissance Theatre Company debuts the first indoor-outdoor “Renaissance Fair” showcasing shows, shops and shade.  The market continues weekly on Sundays from 11am-4pm at the Ren. 

More Hot Stories For You


CFCArts Celebrates 100 Years Of Disney Music With ONCE UPON A DREAMCFCArts Celebrates 100 Years Of Disney Music With ONCE UPON A DREAM
April 3, 2023

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) has announced its production of Once Upon A Dream: 100 Years of Musical Magic. Featuring 300 members, this immersive extravaganza will be a musical revue of Disney animated and live-action films from the last century.
The Bell is Tolling at the Athens Theatre With THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAMEThe Bell is Tolling at the Athens Theatre With THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
March 31, 2023

For nearly two centuries, Victor Hugo's novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, has captured the imaginations of readers all over the globe.  Set in one of the most recognizable buildings ever created, the story follows the trials and tribulations of the outcast bell ringer, Quasimodo, as he navigates through a world of colorful characters filled with lust, deceit, and revenge.  
New Indoor/Outdoor Market 'Renaissance Fair' And Cabaret Competition At 'Musical Mondays' Debut At The RenNew Indoor/Outdoor Market 'Renaissance Fair' And Cabaret Competition At 'Musical Mondays' Debut At The Ren
March 29, 2023

Beginning this Sunday, April 2, Renaissance Theatre Company debuts the first indoor-outdoor “Renaissance Fair” showcasing shows, shops and shade.  The market continues weekly on Sundays from 11am-4pm at the Ren. 
WUCF TV To Present BROADWAY'S BRIGHTEST LIGHTS: Featuring The American Pops Orchestra And Megan HiltyWUCF TV To Present BROADWAY'S BRIGHTEST LIGHTS: Featuring The American Pops Orchestra And Megan Hilty
March 28, 2023

Broadway's Brightest Lights puts the spotlight on some of the best and brightest talents under the direction of the American Pops Orchestra Conductor Luke Frazier.
WUCF TV Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Star-Studded EventsWUCF TV Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Star-Studded Events
March 28, 2023

Central Florida's public television station, WUCF TV, celebrates ten years of service with a star-studded anniversary extravaganza as part of UCF Celebrates the Arts at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Orlando.
share