Photo Flash: The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol Presents ASSASSINS

The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol is bringiing ASSASSINS to the stage.

Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's 30-year-old bold, disturbing and alarmingly funny musical follows 10 assassins, eight presidents, and one America Dream. Assassins is based on an idea by Charles Gilbert, Jr. and inspired by true events following the murders of Abraham Lincoln, James Garfield, William McKinley and John F. Kennedy, and the crude attacks on other sitting presidents. This five-time Tony Award winning musical is a cautionary tale about the pain that comes from going too far, when you attempt to change a nation forever.



The Cast Includes: Actor, educator, and director Mark Kirschenbaum will play Samuel Byck. A proud member of the Actors' Equity Association, Mark holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Miami. | Orlando based Actress Leigh Green will play Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme. Leigh received her BFA in Musical Theatre from the University of Central Florida and is an Equity Membership Candidate.| Last seen on The Studio Theatre stage as Albert in the third season production of It Shoulda Been You, is Ralph Prentice Daniel as Charles Guiteau. | Actor, singer, and dancer Alexander Watson will play the role of Leon Czolgoscz. A graduate of Western Illinois University, Watson holds a BFA in Musical Theatre. | Elias Wygodny, will portray John Wilkes Booth. A graduate of The University of Michigan Musical Theatre Program, Wygodny is also a certified Lucid Body Instructor, Yoga & Mindfulness teacher as well as Reiki Master. | Victor Souffrant, a proud member of the Actors' Equity Association will play Giuseppe Zangara. Souffrant received his training at Columbia College Chicago. | Actress, director, and playwright Heather Currie will play the roles of Sara Jane Moore/ Emma Goldman. Heather holds an MFA in Acting from the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. | Avid improviser Ryan Dooley will play Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald. Ryan is a graduate of The Second City Training Center's Music Improv Conservatory, and holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Indiana University. | Daytona Beach native Michael Shiles, to play the Proprietor, holds a BM in Voice Performance from Stetson University in DeLand, Florida. | Justin Schneyer will play John Hinckley. Schneyer is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University and a current resident of Orlando.