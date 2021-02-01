Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Orlando Shakes & UCF Present MY LORD, WHAT A NIGHT

Running February 3 - 14, 2021.

Feb. 1, 2021  

Risking scandal and controversy, iconic historical figures-with distinct approaches to facing inequality-grapple with overcoming injustice during a turbulent time in our nation's history.

Filmed on the set in the Goldman Theater, this World Premiere performance of Deborah Brevoort's bold, new script reveals the real untold story of a true friendship between German-born, Jewish scientist Albert Einstein and African American singer Marian Anderson.

In 1937, when Anderson is denied a hotel room based on the color of her skin, Einstein invites her to stay in his home. From there, a foreshadowing conversation about racial politics opens up as great minds gather over tea and Swiss chocolate.

For Video on Demand, patrons will receive a link and unique access code to a prerecorded video of the production. The performance may be watched at any time within the specified run dates. To learn more, please visit: https://www.orlandoshakes.org/online-events-support/.

Photo Flash: Orlando Shakes & UCF Present MY LORD, WHAT A NIGHT

Photo Flash: Orlando Shakes & UCF Present MY LORD, WHAT A NIGHT

Photo Flash: Orlando Shakes & UCF Present MY LORD, WHAT A NIGHT

Photo Flash: Orlando Shakes & UCF Present MY LORD, WHAT A NIGHT

Photo Flash: Orlando Shakes & UCF Present MY LORD, WHAT A NIGHT

Photo Flash: Orlando Shakes & UCF Present MY LORD, WHAT A NIGHT

Photo Flash: Orlando Shakes & UCF Present MY LORD, WHAT A NIGHT

Photo Flash: Orlando Shakes & UCF Present MY LORD, WHAT A NIGHT

Photo Flash: Orlando Shakes & UCF Present MY LORD, WHAT A NIGHT

Photo Flash: Orlando Shakes & UCF Present MY LORD, WHAT A NIGHT


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Sticker
#TwoDhowShay T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case

Related Articles View More Orlando Stories   Shows
Athens Theatre Presents LOVE LETTERS Photo

Athens Theatre Presents LOVE LETTERS

Garden Theatre Opens 2021 With A Heartfelt Musical A CLASS ACT Photo

Garden Theatre Opens 2021 With A Heartfelt Musical A CLASS ACT

The Abbey Presents THE OFFICE! A MURDER MYSTERY PARODY Photo

The Abbey Presents THE OFFICE! A MURDER MYSTERY PARODY

Orlando Rep Continues Operations Thanks To Covid-Relief Fundraising and Grants Photo

Orlando Rep Continues Operations Thanks To Covid-Relief Fundraising and Grants


More Hot Stories For You

  • Broadway Advocacy Coalition Announces #BwayforBLM Forum WHAT NOW
  • VIDEO: Daniel J. Watts Presents TedX Broadway Talk 'Letting the Paint Dry'
  • Brett Boles is Deconstructing Broadway's Best Songs on New TikTok Series- THE M. TEA
  • Bid on the Chance to Win a Vacation on The Broadway Cruise, Featuring Alan Cumming, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess & More!