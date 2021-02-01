Photo Flash: Orlando Shakes & UCF Present MY LORD, WHAT A NIGHT

Risking scandal and controversy, iconic historical figures-with distinct approaches to facing inequality-grapple with overcoming injustice during a turbulent time in our nation's history.

Filmed on the set in the Goldman Theater, this World Premiere performance of Deborah Brevoort's bold, new script reveals the real untold story of a true friendship between German-born, Jewish scientist Albert Einstein and African American singer Marian Anderson.

In 1937, when Anderson is denied a hotel room based on the color of her skin, Einstein invites her to stay in his home. From there, a foreshadowing conversation about racial politics opens up as great minds gather over tea and Swiss chocolate.